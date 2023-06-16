The two teams at the top of the Missouri River Athletic Conference standings played each other to a two-game split on Thursday night at Sioux City East High School.

The home Black Raiders briefly pulled even with Class 4A No. 14 Sergreant Bluff-Luton by winning Game 1 8-6. The the Warriors took Game 2, 10-4, to end the night atop the MRAC standings by a game.

The also split a doubleheader in Sergeant Bluff to open the season back in late May.

Brooklyn Johns was the Game 1 winner for East (16-6, 12-4 MRAC) in the circle. She pitched six innings, allowed two runs on four hits and two walks and struck out three before turning it over to Lexi Plathe to close it out.

Black Raiders' leadoff hitter Gracie Bruening finished the first game 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three runs scored. Raelyn Angerman had two RBIs for East while Olivia Mentzer and Alexys Jones each chipped in one.

The Game 2 winner for SB-L was Kamea Van Kalsbeek, who threw six frames and limited East to thee runs (two earned) on 11 hits as Van Kalsbeek didn't walk anybody and struck out three.

SB-L (18-4, 13-3) was led at the plate in Game 2 by Elise Evans-Murphy's 2-for-4 effort that came with four RBIs, a home run, a double and two runs scored. Riley Fitzgerald drove in two Warrior runs and SB-L got one RBI each from Chloe Buss, Bailey Morneau and Lily Delperdang.

Le Mars 12-5, SC North 5-1: Brenna Leraas drove in five runs and Charli Grosenheider finished with four RBIs in Game 1 of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader that the duo helped Le Mars sweep at home against Sioux City North.

Le Mars (12-9, 10-6 MRAC) also got two RBIs from Calla Langel and one from Payton Wright as the Bulldogs tallied 15 hits as a team. One of Grosenheider's two hits went for a home run, and Le Mars registered five doubles as a team in the Game 1, where Leraas was the winning pitcher after throwing a seven-inning complete game in which she struck out seven and allowed five runs (four earned) on nine hits and one walk.

North (13-7, 9-7) mustered four hits in Game 2, but that wasn't nearly enough to keep pace with the Bulldogs as Le Mars' Kylie Hofmann struck out four, had no walks and allowed only an unearned run to cross the plate en route to getting the win.

Wright, Grosenheider, Leraas, Natalie Vanderloo and Addison Bogh each had one RBI for Le Mars in Game 2's win.

Heelan 16-17, SC West 5-4: Bishop Heelan won its third and fourth straight Missouri River Athletic Conference games with a two-game sweep of Sioux City West at West High School.

Heelan (6-8, 7-11 MRAC) saw Maddie LaFleur and Alyssa Schorg each go for three RBIs in the opening win, where Kaylee Baker drove in two more Crusader runs and five other Heelan players tallied an RBI.

LaFleur finished the game 5-for-5 with three runs scored and was a home run away from hitting for a cycle. Marin Frazee pitched five innings in the circle for the win. She allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out five. Makenna Baker closed it out by tossing the final two innings.

West (2-18, 0-14) fell behind 6-2 after one inning of play in Game 2 as Heelan went on to score five runs in each of the second and third innings to invoke the run rule to end it.

Kaylee Fulton and Grace Nelson drove in two runs each in Game 2 to lead the way offensively and Makenna Baker threw four innings to get the win in the circle. She allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out three.