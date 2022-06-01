Prep softball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Bishop Heelan; East's Hempey throws no-hitter

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team swept the Bishop Heelan Crusaders with wins of 9-7 and 6-4 on Tuesday at the SB-L softball complex.

In Game 1, Warriors junior Elise Evans-Murphy was 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. She knocked in four RBIs.

Heelan scored four runs in the sixth inning after starting the game with a 3-0 lead.

Crusaders lead-off hitter Marin Frazee was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Ella Fitzpatrick also had two hits. Maddie Gengler doubled in the Game 1 loss.

Reagan Herbst won the game as the starting pitcher while Kamea Van Kalsbeek had the save, as she pitched the seventh.

In Game 2, the Warriors scored thrice during the third inning, trailing 5-2 going into that half inning.

Addie Brown and Cori Griebel each had two hits. Brooklyn Ocker had two RBIs.

Addison Wheeler homered in the win.

The Crusaders had five hits, all singles. Mariah Augustine had two of those hits.

East 13-8, CB Lincoln 1-2: Black Raiders senior Brylee Hempey threw a no-hitter on the road on Tuesday night.

Olivia Mentzer had three hits in Game 2, and two of those hits were doubles. She knocked in three runs.

Lexi Plathe had a solid outing in that game, too, as she struck out one hitter in the complete game.

North 11-14, West 0-6: The Stars completed the sweep over the Wolverines.

MMCRU 19, Cherokee 0: The Royals scored 11 runs throughout the first inning, then had eight in the fourth inning.

Emily Dreckman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a stolen base.

Taylor Harpenau also had three hits, including a double and a homer.

Maddy Courtright had one hit for the Braves.

Akron-Westfield 13, West Sioux 7: The Westerners led 7-0 at the end of the third inning.

Westerners freshman Makenzie Hughes was 4-for-4 with a double and a homer. She had five RBIs.

Megan Meinen and Emma Rolfes had seven combined strikeouts.

Falcons junior Addi Dekkers had three hits, including a double.

West Monona 11, River Valley 2: The Spartans scored seven times in the seventh inning.

MaKayla Haynes was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

River Valley’s Addisyn Goettsch had two hits.

H-M-S 12, South O’Brien 7: The Hawks scored six runs in the seventh inning to claim the win over the Wolverines.

Hawks freshman Gracie Knobloch had three hits with two RBIs.

Kinsey Schirmer had three RBIs and a double.

Wolverines sophomore Jinger Nieuwenheis had one hit and three RBIs.

Spirit Lake 12, MOC-Floyd Valley 2: The Indians won their eighth game of the season with a six-run sixth inning.

Stella Donkersloot had three hits and an RBI, while Irish Knutson had three RBIs.

Dutch junior Kady Hoekstra had two hits.

Alta-Aurelia 14, Okoboji 9: The Warriors led 9-5 at the end of the second inning.

Warriors senior Angela Lopez was 4-for-4 with a homer. Addison Fritz also had two hits.

Adison Frerichs drove in three runs for the Pioneers.

West Lyon 12, BHRV 2: The Wildcats scored all 12 of their runs over the first four innings.

Wildcats junior Randi Childress was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a double and a homer.

Sioux Central 20, Manson-NW Webster 4: The Rebels scored 11 times during the sixth inning to get their first win of the season.

Berkley Johannsen had two hits, including a homer. She drove in 5 RBIs. yy

