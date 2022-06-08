Prep softball: Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps Sioux City North

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team held North to two runs in a doubleheader sweep on Tuesday.

The Warriors swept the Stars 11-1 in Game 1 and 12-1 in Game 2 at the Sergeant Bluff softball field.

Addy Mosier knocked in three runs in Game 1. She also had a double.

Brooklyn Ocker got the win, pitching four innings. She struck out three.

The Stars had four hits, but three of those were doubles from Ataviah Van Buren, Joslyn Vogt and Sophie Verzani.

Jaclyn Courtney knocked in the Stars’ Game 1 run in the fourth inning.

In Game 2, Warriors junior Elise Evans-Murphy was 3-for-3 with a grand slam.

Emma Crooks also homered for the Warriors in Game 2, while Addison Wheeler chipped in with a double.

Crooks and Kamea Van Kalsbeek teamed up in the pitching circle to hold the Stars to one run on five hits. Verzani had a double in Game 2.

Bishop Heelan 16-4, Le Mars 5-0: The Crusaders collected 15 hits in the Game 1 win over the Bulldogs.

Maddie LaFleur and Angel Shaw each had three hits. All three of LaFleur’s hits were singles, but Shaw homered.

Maggie Allen, Libby Leraas and Mackenzie Kunkel collected doubles for Le Mars in Game 1.

Heelan scored thrice in the seventh inning of Game 2. Crusaders senior Ella Fitzpatrick and junior Marin Frazee each had two hits.

Frazee got the win, holding the Bulldogs to three hits in six innings. She struck out two. Shaw go the one-inning save.

East 12-9, Council Bluffs Jefferson 5-1: The Black Raiders set the tone with the sweep by scoring four runs in the first and fifth innings of Game 1.

Addyson Junge was 3-for-4 with a double and and RBI. Olivia Mentzer had two hits and knocked in two runs.

East senior Brylee Hempey struck out four in her seven-inning outing.

Mentzer followed up by having two doubles and three RBIs in Game 2.

Lexi Plathe struck out six Yellowjackets in seven innings.

Council Bluffs Lincoln 13-13, West 0-1: The Lynx scored all 13 of their Game 1 runs in the second inning.

They also scored 10 runs in the opening inning of Game 2.

Woodbury Central 15, OABCIG 2: Sammy Bates knocked in four runs for the Wildcats in their road win over the Falcons.

Olivia Heissel had four hits and was a home run shy of the cycle.

The Falcons had four hits.

Kingsley-Pierson 10, MMCRU 4: The Panthers led 8-1 after three innings on Tuesday.

West Monona 7, MVAOCOU 2: The Spartans opened up with a four-run first inning at home on Tuesday.

MaKayla Haines was 2-for-3 with a triple, while Madison Chesnut had a two-run double.

Carly Miller held the Rams to three hits.

Storm Lake 10, Pocahontas Area 8: The Tornadoes scored four in back-to-back innings en route to the win.

Mackenzie Harder was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base.

Unity Christian 13, Trinity Christian 6: Knights senior Jorja Zomermaand was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a double. She also had two stolen bases.

Kale Walhof also knocked in three runs.

Tigers sophomore Makiah DeJager was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.

Spirit Lake 3, Sioux Central 1: The Indians scored twice in the eighth inning to win the game on the road.

Denison-Schleswig 9, Lewis Central 7: Monarchs senior Cambri Brodersen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a triple.

