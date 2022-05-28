Prep softball: Sioux City East downs Lawton-Bronson 12-0

SIOUX CITY – The East Black Raiders defeated Lawton-Bronson 12-0 Saturday afternoon in Sioux City.

Olivia Mentzer tallied three hits while Gracie Bruening and Addyson Junge added two hits and three RBI each. Olivia Mentzer pitched four innings, striking out three in the win.

Spirit Lake 12, East 3: Spirit Lake defeated East 12-3 Saturday afternoon.

Brylee Hempey tallied three hits for East. Raelyn Angerman added two hits and one RBI. Olivia Mentzer drove in a run as well.

Lexi Plathe took the loss in the circle, pitching three and a third innings, striking out four.

Logan-Magnolia 4, Hinton 2: Hinton dropped the first game of the day Saturday against Logan Magnolia 4-2 at the Mapleton Tournament.

Emily Small recorded a hit and Kayana Kunkel scored twice. Jaydn Case struck out four in the loss.

Hinton 8, MVAOCOU 6: Emily Small drove in two runs on two hits to help lead Hinton to an 8-6 win over MVAOCOU Saturday.

Bella Badar, Jaydn Case, Madison Goosmann and Sara Schoenrock tallied two hits each. Goosman drove in four runs. Lake and Kovarna added one hit apiece. Small earned the win on the mound, striking out four.



Friday’s results

East 13, Lewis Central 5: Raelyn Angerman tallied three hits and three RBI to lead East to a 13-5 win over Lewis Central Friday.

Olivia Mentzer added three hits for the Black Raiders. Kennedy Wineland drove in two runs on two hits. Alyssa Erick added two hits. Brylee Hempey struck out seven over seven innings in the win.

West Monona 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: MaKayla Haynes tallied two hits and three RBI to lead West Monona to an 11-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Carly Miller added two hits and two RBIs for the Spartans. Madison Chasnut, Sophia Woodward, Kacy Miller and Savannah Lucas tallied two hits each. Carly Miller struck out six over six innings.

Addison Wheeler tallied one hit and one RBI for the Warriors. Brooklyn Ocker and Cori Griebel added one hit each. Ocker took the loss, pitching three innings and striking out three.

Estherville Lincoln Central 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0: Addie Brown, Brooklyn Ocker and Aussie Obbink tallied one hit each in the Warriors 3-0 loss to Estherville Lincoln Central.

Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out four over four innings in the loss.

West Monona 10, Lewis Central 2: Carly Stangel tallied two hit and two RBI to lead West Monona to a 10-2 win Friday.

Kacy Miller added two hits and an RBI for the Spartans. Madison Chesnut, Sophia Woodward, Carly Miller, Sierra Siebersma and Savannah Lucas added base hits. Stangel pitched five innings in the win.

Bishop Heelan 1, Esterville Lincoln Central 0: A double from Angel Shaw drove in the lone run for Heelan in a 1-0 win over Esterville Lincoln Central Friday.

Ella Fitzpatrick added a double and Sophia Kuntz a single for Heelan. Mariah Augustine scored the lone run. Shaw struck out 14 batters in her seven inning complete game win.

Le Mars 8, River Valley 3: Libby Leraas tallied two hits and three RBI to lead Le Mars to an 8-3 win over River Valley Friday.

Maddie Allen added two hits and two RBI and Averie Morgan drove in one on two hits. Mackenzie Kunkel tallied two hits. Lizzie Koonce struck out eight in the win.

Myah Dausel and Addisyn Goettsch tallied two hits for River Valley. Klaunia Pry pitched five innings, striking out two.

MMCRU 6, South O’Brien 5: Mya Holmes hit two doubles and drove in three to lead MMCRU to a 6-5 win over South O’Brien Friday.

Breanna Staab, Taylor Harpenau and Emily Dreckman added two hits each for MMCRU. Isabelle Olson struck out eight over seven innings in the win.

Grace Fuhrman tallied two hits and two RBI for South O’Brien. Karlee Warnke added two hits and scored three runs. Fuhrman took the loss for the Wolverines.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Harris-Lake Park 4: Bailey VerHelst tallied three hits and five RBI to lead the Hawks to a 16-4 win over Harris-Lake Park.

Cadence Klein added three hits and three RBI. Abigail Kunzman contributed three hits and two RBI for the Hawks. Gracie Knobloch struck out seven over four innings in the win.

Storm Lake 10, OABCIG 2: Storm Lake defeated OABCIG 10-2 Friday evening.

Karter Hemer, Kenai Nielsen and Kylie West tallied hits for the Falcons. Stella Remer pitched six innings in the win.

Hinton 9, West Sioux 0: Madison Goosman and Sara Schoenrock tallied two hits and two RBI each in Hinton’s 9-0 win over West Sioux.

Jaydn Case struck out 14 over seven innings in the win for Hinton.

Sheldon 8, Central Lyon 4: Reese Strouth picked up three hits in Sheldon’s 8-4 win over West Lyon Friday.

Maliah Kleinhesselink and Emma Barwick added two hits each for the Orabs. Makenna Kleinhesselink and Claire Johnson added two RBI. Tori Elgersma struck out eight batters over seven innings in the win.

Humboldt 7, Newell-Fonda 6: Humboldt scored four runs in the seventh to take down Newell-Fonda 7-6 Friday.

Mia Walker tallied two hits and two RBI for Newell-Fonda. Anna Mercer added a pair of base hits. Kierra Jungers struck out eight batters for the Mustangs.

