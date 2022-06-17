Prep softball: Sioux City East makes comeback in Game 1 of tripleheader with Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Le Mars breezes past Sioux City North

SERGEANT BLUFF — The East High School softball team scored two runs in the sixth and seventh innings to win 5-4 in Game 1 of a tripleheader on Thursday over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

The Warriors scored four runs right away in the game, as they were the road team. This was supposed to be the second game of a doubleheader held at East’s stadium earlier this season, but that game got rained out.

Olivia Mentzer led off the seventh inning by reaching base on an error. Then, Raelyn Angerman hit a single to put two on.

Kennedy Wineland forced a walk to load the bases.

Alexy Jones singles on a ground ball to right field, and that allowed Mentzer and Angerman to score to clinch the win.

The Warriors had seven hits, and Chloe Buss had two of those hits.

Jones also had two hits for the Black Raiders, as her other hit was a double.

The other two games finished after Journal deadline.

Late Wednesday

Le Mars 15, North 3: The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first inning to set the tone on Wednesday.

Bulldogs senior Mackenzie Kunkel had three hits and had two RBIs.

Maggie Allen homered in the win, and she drove in four runs.

Lizzie Koonce struck out five Stars in six innings.

West Lyon 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 2: All five runs scored in the game happened in the first two innings.

Wildcats freshman Jersey Hawf had three RBIs in the win, while Zavyr Metzger had two hits.

Carlin Smith had two hits while recording five strikeouts in the circle.

Akron-Westfield 10, MMCRU 1: Westerners upperclassmen Taryn Wilken and Alyssa Nemesio each had three hits. Both girls had a double while Nemesio had a stolen base.

Megan Meinen limited the Royals to three hits and had seven strikeouts.

Emily Dreckman had a hit and RBI for the Royals.

Hinton 11, Trinity Christian 1: The Blackhawks had 11 hits to go with their 11 runs.

Madison Goosmann had a home run and a double for the Blackhawks. Bella Badar had two hits and an RBI.

Dana De Boer had two hits for the Tigers.

River Valley 11, OABCIG 1: Wolverines junior Maddie Thomas — after she had two walk-off hits last week — had a 3-for-3 night with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Klaudia Pry had five strikeouts in five innings.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 8, George-Little Rock 0: Generals junior Marissa Ackerman had a three-hit night with two RBIs.

Alayna Wingate had nine strikeouts in seven innings. She held the Mustangs to two hits.

Western Christian 12, Cherokee 0: Wolfpack senior Claire Bleeker had two hits, but one of those was a triple. Jocelyn Oostenink had three hits.

Sioux Center 13, Okoboji 0: The Warriors scored nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings combined.

Willow Bleeker had three hits and two RBIs.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 2, Central Lyon 1: Both teams had five hits on Wednesday.

Elli Dieren had two for the Lions while Jenny Luevano had a pair for the Nighthawks.

Avery Noble got the win, striking out two.

MVAOCOU 6, Westwood 3: Westwood’s Camryn McFarland had two hits with two RBIs.

Remsen St. Mary’s 4, South O’Brien 3: The Hawks scored thrice in the seventh inning to keep their record at 15-0.

Hawks sophomore Jacie Homan was 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Wolverines seniors Grace Fuhrman and Annika Jenness each had a double.

Ridge View 9, Lawton-Bronson 1: The Raptors had 11 hits, and Sky Henkel had the lone extra-base hit with a double.

Anny Wandrey had three hits with an RBI.

Kingsley-Pierson 13, Woodbury Central 4: The Panthers closed out strong on Wednesday with five fifth-inning runs and four in the sixth.

Sammy Bates had three hits for the Wildcats.

