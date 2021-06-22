PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East makes late comeback to deny West its first win

EAST 11-10, WEST 1-9: The Black Raiders started off Tuesday’s doubleheader at West with Evie Larson throwing a one-hitter against the Wolverines.

Olivia Mentzer hit a couple of doubles while Raelyn Angerman had a pair of hits, including an RBI triple.

West’s Payton Monroe had an RBI hit, scoring freshman Kaycie Boetger.

West led for the majority of the second game, as it was seeking its first win of the season. The Wolverines were leading 9-8 after six innings.

The Black Raiders scored two runs in the seventh, and they took the lead with a Larson sacrifice fly.

Kilie Junck, Kennedy Wineland and Gracie Bruening all had two hits.

Maya Augustine had two hits while Serenity Frazier hit a solo home run.

North 6-1, Bishop Heelan 5-9: The Stars handed the Crusaders their first loss in conference play Tuesday during Game 1.

Avery Beller got a two-out hit in the sixth inning, and that advanced Karsyn Hicks to third base. Hicks walked earlier in the inning.

Those two ladies scored when Olivia O'Brien put the ball in play, and the Crusaders infield committed an error.