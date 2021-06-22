PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East makes late comeback to deny West its first win

EAST 11-10, WEST 1-9: The Black Raiders started off Tuesday’s doubleheader at West with Evie Larson throwing a one-hitter against the Wolverines.
Olivia Mentzer hit a couple of doubles while Raelyn Angerman had a pair of hits, including an RBI triple.
West’s Payton Monroe had an RBI hit, scoring freshman Kaycie Boetger.
West led for the majority of the second game, as it was seeking its first win of the season. The Wolverines were leading 9-8 after six innings.
The Black Raiders scored two runs in the seventh, and they took the lead with a Larson sacrifice fly.
Kilie Junck, Kennedy Wineland and Gracie Bruening all had two hits.
Maya Augustine had two hits while Serenity Frazier hit a solo home run.
North 6-1, Bishop Heelan 5-9: The Stars handed the Crusaders their first loss in conference play Tuesday during Game 1.
Avery Beller got a two-out hit in the sixth inning, and that advanced Karsyn Hicks to third base. Hicks walked earlier in the inning.
Those two ladies scored when Olivia O'Brien put the ball in play, and the Crusaders infield committed an error.
That gave the Stars a 6-4 lead, but Heelan's Ella Fitzpatrick hit a solo home run during the seventh inning.
Courtney Johnson allowed seven hits, and the Stars senior recorded four strikeouts.
The Crusaders scored four runs during the sixth inning of Game 2. Grace Nelson was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs.
Nelson and Ellie Gengler had two hits for the Crusaders.
Johnson drove in the Stars' lone hit of the nightcap.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 8-10, C.B. Jefferson 0-3: SB-L’s Regan Herbst held the Yellowjackets to two hits in Game 1, and that sparked the momentum for a home sweep.
Herbst threw 73 pitches, and she threw two strikeouts.
Elise Evans-Murphy and Chloe Buss recorded a double.
Addie Brown and Evans-Murphy had a three-hit game. The Warriors collected 11 hits.
Abby Lewis had two RBIs.
The Warriors kept up that momentum in Game 2 by scoring six runs in the first inning.
Taylor Prosser had a two-run single in the first inning.
Brooklyn Ocker and Brown each had three hits.
Kamea VanKalsbeek earned the win, pitching five innings. She allowed three runs on six hits, and she had seven strikeouts.