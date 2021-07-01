PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East, Newell-Fonda pick up Thursday wins

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Bishop Heelan High School softball team scored three runs in the first inning, the East Black Raiders on Thursday won 6-5 at Bishop Mueller Field.

Ellie Gengler had a three-hit game for the Crusaders.

Newell-Fonda 5, Estherville-Lincoln Central 2: Mustangs freshman Kierra Jungers struck out 10 batters in a game that was played in Okoboji on Thursday.

Macy Sievers was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.

Denison-Schleswig 7, Creston 5: Hannah Slater with a walk-off 2-run home run in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

Late Wednesday

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-8, North 2-1: The first game on Wednesday went eight innings, and the Warriors scored five runs in the eighth.

Chloe Buss had an RBI groundout, while Kylie Kerr and Elise Evans-Murphy doubles each. Kerr’s double brought in two runs.

Evans-Murphy was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Olivia O’Brien and Bailey Anderson both had two hits for the Stars. O’Brien and Bailey Becker had an RBI.