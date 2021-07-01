PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East, Newell-Fonda pick up Thursday wins

SIOUX CITY — Even though the Bishop Heelan High School softball team scored three runs in the first inning, the East Black Raiders on Thursday won 6-5 at Bishop Mueller Field.
Ellie Gengler had a three-hit game for the Crusaders.
Newell-Fonda 5, Estherville-Lincoln Central 2: Mustangs freshman Kierra Jungers struck out 10 batters in a game that was played in Okoboji on Thursday.
Macy Sievers was 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base.
Denison-Schleswig 7, Creston 5: Hannah Slater with a walk-off 2-run home run in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Late Wednesday
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7-8, North 2-1: The first game on Wednesday went eight innings, and the Warriors scored five runs in the eighth.
Chloe Buss had an RBI groundout, while Kylie Kerr and Elise Evans-Murphy doubles each. Kerr’s double brought in two runs.
Evans-Murphy was 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Olivia O’Brien and Bailey Anderson both had two hits for the Stars. O’Brien and Bailey Becker had an RBI.
Regan Herbst pitched all eight innings for SB-L. She needed 87 pitches to get the win, and she had six strikeouts.
Courtney Johnson also pitched the full eight innings in the loss, striking out five. She pitched 134 times.
Game 2 was less dramatic, as the Warriors scored thrice in the first inning.
Ella Skinner had two doubles. Brooklyn Ocker also collected a double.
Kamea VanKalsbeek held North to four hits. She had just one strikeout.
Anderson had the Stars’ lone extra-base hit, as it was a double.
East 11-7, CB Jefferson 1-5: The Black Raiders scored eight runs during the fourth inning in Game 1.
Maddie Hase was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
Olivia Mentzer, Kennedy Wineland and Raelyn Angerman also doubled in Wednesday’s opener.
Evie Larson picked up the win, striking out four hitters.
During Game 2, Abigail Onwiler, one of the seniors honored on Senior Night, drove in her first career run at the varsity level.
Kilie Junck was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Black Raiders had eight hits, all singles.
Brylee Hempey and Mentzer combined to strike out seven Yellowjackets.
CB Lincoln 13-11, West 1-0: West senior Peyton Monroe drove in the team’s lone run on the day in Game 1.
Monroe’s lone hit was a double.
Serenity Frazer struck out seven Lynx hitters.
Angelica Rivera had two of the three Wolverines hits in Game 2.
Ridge View 15, OABCIG 2: Raptors senior Anya Kistenmacher was 3-for-3 and she drove in a run on Wednesday.
Akron-Westfield 12, Unity Christian 0: Taryn Wilken knocked in two runs for the Westerners and she had a double.
Hailey Wilken struck out five hitters.