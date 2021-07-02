PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East topples North in crazy, high-scoring game

SIOUX CITY — In a back-and-forth game, the East High School softball team had the final answer.

The Black Raiders scored three runs in the fifth inning Friday, and that allowed East to defeat North 12-10 at East High School.

In that fifth inning, Raelyn Angerman scored the go-ahead run on an error.

The Black Raiders tied the game on an infield error by the Stars.

Kennedy Wineland had an RBI single that scored the 12th and final run for the Black Raiders.

The Black Raiders scored five runs during the fourth inning.

The key hit in that inning came on a two-run double from Evie Larson.

Alexy Jones later had an RBI groundout, and Olivia Mentzer had an RBI single.

That five-run inning followed a 10-run half-inning from the Stars.

The Stars sent 14 girls to the plate. In that inning, the Stars sent 11 straight hitters on-base, including nine consecutive singles.

Bailey Becker, Karsyn Hicks, Bailey Anderson and Natalie Rasmussen produced run-driving singles.

Avery Beller also had an RBI single, then Becker had an RBI groundout.