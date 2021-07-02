PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East topples North in crazy, high-scoring game

SIOUX CITY — In a back-and-forth game, the East High School softball team had the final answer.
The Black Raiders scored three runs in the fifth inning Friday, and that allowed East to defeat North 12-10 at East High School.
In that fifth inning, Raelyn Angerman scored the go-ahead run on an error.
The Black Raiders tied the game on an infield error by the Stars.
Kennedy Wineland had an RBI single that scored the 12th and final run for the Black Raiders.
The Black Raiders scored five runs during the fourth inning.
The key hit in that inning came on a two-run double from Evie Larson.
Alexy Jones later had an RBI groundout, and Olivia Mentzer had an RBI single.
That five-run inning followed a 10-run half-inning from the Stars.
The Stars sent 14 girls to the plate. In that inning, the Stars sent 11 straight hitters on-base, including nine consecutive singles.
Bailey Becker, Karsyn Hicks, Bailey Anderson and Natalie Rasmussen produced run-driving singles.
Avery Beller also had an RBI single, then Becker had an RBI groundout.
Payton Risetter, Olivia O’Brien and Hicks each had two hits.
For the Black Raiders, Larson had four RBIs. Angerman and Wineland each had two hits.
The Black Raiders and Stars resumed a suspended game from Monday when the rain came down.
East ended up winning that game 7-5.
O’Brien and Hicks had two hits apiece for North.
The Black Raiders also played a crazy, high-scoring game on Thursday.
Bishop Heelan forced a split in Game 2, beating the Black Raiders 14-13.
Grace Nelson was 4-for-5 with four RBIs for the Crusaders. Marin Frazee also had a four-hit game.
Frazee, Mariah Augustine and Sophia Kuntz all had doubles.
For East, Kilie Junck had a pair of doubles. She, along with Jones, had three hits.
Late Thursday
Unity Christian 6, West Sioux 5: Knights junior Rylee Visser was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
The Knights led 4-1 after two innings.
South O’Brien 7, Cherokee 6: Wolverines senior Kaylee Jacobs drove in two runs Thursday in the win.
Annika Jenness was 2-for-4 with a double.
Cherokee junior Dena Claycamp homered in the loss.
Sheldon 7, Hinton 0: Orabs sophomore Kourtney Dekker held the Blackhawks to five hits during the shutout.
Emma Barwick had two hits, including a double.
River Valley 2, West Monona 1: The Wolverines scored both their runs in the fifth inning to win in the Western Valley Conference tournament.
Danika Dewitt had two hits for River Valley. Brittany Meyer knocked in a run.
Klaudia Pry held the Spartans to three hits, and six scoreless innings.
Makayla Haynes had a double for West Monona.