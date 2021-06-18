PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East upsets Class 2A No. 5 Waterloo Columbus

The Warriors collected 15 hits and East tallied five in the high-scoring game.

Brooklyn Ocker doubled for the Warriors, while the Black Raiders got doubles from Maddie Hase and Brylee Hempey.

Hempey was 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Both teams scored seven runs in the fourth inning of Game 2. The Warriors scored twice during the seventh inning.

Aussie Obbink each collected three hits to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Hase, Wineland, and Angerman all collected multiple hits for East.

LE MARS 8-2, NORTH 5-3: The Bulldogs scored seven runs late in Game 1 to get the home split on the Stars on Thursday.

Maggie Allen and Alivia Milbrodt each had two hits. Allen also had two RBIs.

The Stars had eight hits in Game 1, and Olivia O’Brien had two hits.

Courtney Johnson, Payton Risetter and Ataviah Van Buren all had doubles.

In Game 2, North scored twice in the seventh inning. Risetter hit a two-run double.

O’Brien was 3-for-4 as the lead-off hitter.