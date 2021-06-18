PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City East upsets Class 2A No. 5 Waterloo Columbus

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The East High School softball team scored five early runs against Class 2A fifth-ranked Waterloo Columbus, and the Black Raiders defeated Columbus 6-5 at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.
Black Raiders sophomore Raelyn Angerman drove in three runs in the win. Angerman and Kille Junck each had two hits.
Brylee Hempey had a hit, and it was a double.
Evie Larson got the win for the Black Raiders, as she allowed three earned runs on five hits. She had two strikeouts.
MUSCATINE 12, BISHOP HEELAN 1: The Muskies, ranked second this week in Class 5A, held the Crusaders to four hits.
One of those hits, however, was a solo home run from Kenley Meis on Friday.
Late Thursday
HEELAN 19-18, WEST 1-2: Mariah Augustine homered during the doubleheader on Thursday.
Meis, Grace Nelson and Sophia Kuntz each had three hits in Game 1.
Ellie Gengler had two hits in Game 2.
Kyla Michalak pitched in Game 1 while Marin Frazee threw in Game 2.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 16-12, EAST 6-10: Elise Evans-Murphy had a busy day at the plate on Thursday, smacking four hits in the first game. All four hits were singles.
The Warriors collected 15 hits and East tallied five in the high-scoring game.
Brooklyn Ocker doubled for the Warriors, while the Black Raiders got doubles from Maddie Hase and Brylee Hempey.
Hempey was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Both teams scored seven runs in the fourth inning of Game 2. The Warriors scored twice during the seventh inning.
Aussie Obbink each collected three hits to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Hase, Wineland, and Angerman all collected multiple hits for East.
LE MARS 8-2, NORTH 5-3: The Bulldogs scored seven runs late in Game 1 to get the home split on the Stars on Thursday.
Maggie Allen and Alivia Milbrodt each had two hits. Allen also had two RBIs.
The Stars had eight hits in Game 1, and Olivia O’Brien had two hits.
Courtney Johnson, Payton Risetter and Ataviah Van Buren all had doubles.
In Game 2, North scored twice in the seventh inning. Risetter hit a two-run double.
O’Brien was 3-for-4 as the lead-off hitter.
Madison Green was charged with one earned run as North’s pitcher. Green allowed one walk and she had two strikeouts.
WESTWOOD 5, WEST HARRISON 5: Ella Hanner held West Harrison with two earned runs on four hits. She threw six innings.
Holly Holtz had two strikeouts in the seventh inning. She was also 2-for-4 with two runs.
Jaeden Ferris was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
SOUTH O’BRIEN 4, UNITY CHRISTIAN 2: Wolverines sophomore Maddie Johnson hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning Thursday.
Annika Jenness had an RBI triple.
Grace Fuhrman had seven strikeouts and held the Knights to four hits. Cassady Dekkers had two of those hits for Unity.
HINTON 5, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 4: The Blackhawks defeated the Class 14th-ranked Hawks.
Sydney George was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jaydn Case struck out eight for the Blackhawks.
Hawks freshman Carmindee Ricke was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.