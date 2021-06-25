PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North wins emphatic doubleheader over West

SIOUX CITY — The North High School softball team scored a combined 31 runs Thursday in a Missouri River sweep over West.

The Stars won Game 1, 17-0, then they won the nightcap 14-1 over the Wolverines.

Olivia Baier, Avery Beller, Carlie Benton and Karsyn Hicks all hit doubles in the nightcap.

Meara Lytton hit a three-run home run late in the game.

MaKenna Schlumbum had two of the Wolverines’ three hits.

BISHOP HEELAN 6-6, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 2-3: The Crusaders scored three runs in the seventh inning of Game 1.

Ellie Gengler and Lauren LaFleur all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.

Angel Shaw went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out three.

Abby Lewis had two hits for the Warriors. Elise Evans-Murphy had a double.

The Warriors took the lead early in Game 2, taking a 3-0 advantage. Addie Brown hit a two-out, two-run triple that sparked the lead.

Heelan then scored eight runs over the next three innings.

Anesa Davenport had an RBI single in the fourth inning.