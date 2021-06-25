PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North wins emphatic doubleheader over West

SIOUX CITY — The North High School softball team scored a combined 31 runs Thursday in a Missouri River sweep over West.
The Stars won Game 1, 17-0, then they won the nightcap 14-1 over the Wolverines.
Olivia Baier, Avery Beller, Carlie Benton and Karsyn Hicks all hit doubles in the nightcap.
Meara Lytton hit a three-run home run late in the game.
MaKenna Schlumbum had two of the Wolverines’ three hits.
BISHOP HEELAN 6-6, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 2-3: The Crusaders scored three runs in the seventh inning of Game 1.
Ellie Gengler and Lauren LaFleur all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Angel Shaw went seven innings, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out three.
Abby Lewis had two hits for the Warriors. Elise Evans-Murphy had a double.
The Warriors took the lead early in Game 2, taking a 3-0 advantage. Addie Brown hit a two-out, two-run triple that sparked the lead.
Heelan then scored eight runs over the next three innings.
Anesa Davenport had an RBI single in the fourth inning.
Then, in the fifth inning, Grace Nelson and Kenley Meis scored on an error.
Meis also drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI walk.
Ellie Gengler was 1-for-4 with six RBIs. Gengler’s only hit was a grand slam.
Brown and Brooklyn Ocker had two hits for SB-L in Game 2.
EAST 11, C.B. LINCOLN 0: The Black Raiders scored seven runs in the second inning, clinching a road sweep over the Lynx.
Brylee Hempey, Gracie Bruening and Olivia Mentzer each drove in two runs.
Hempey hit a home run.
Lexi Plathe held Lincoln hitless in three innings.
WEST MONONA 16, WHITING 3: Spartans junior MaKayla Haynes hit two triples in the win over Whiting. She was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Sierra Siebersma was 2-for-2 with three RBIs; she stole two bases.
Carly Miller struck out six Warriors hitters.
NEWELL-FONDA 10, SIOUX CENTRAL 0: Mustangs freshman Kierra Jungers held the Rebels to three hits, and she struck out eight hitters.
Ella Larsen was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Brynn Webber doubled for the Rebels.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 9, HINTON 8: The Knights’ key inning came in the fourth inning, as they scored four runs.
Knights senior Summer Bousema hit a pair of triples.
Blackhawks junior Sara Schoenrock was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
MMCRU 13, BHRV 11: Ellie Woelber drove in six runs for the Nighthawks, even though they lost. She homered.
Royals junior Taylor Harpenau also hit a home run. Eighth-grader Breanna Staab was 3-for-4 and scored twice.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 15, WEST SIOUX 5: Wolverines junior Annika Jenness had three hits, and two of those were singles. She drove in two runs.
Willa Sickelka had three singles.
Abby Schreck had a pair of doubles.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 11, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 0: Natalie Nielsen homered for A-W, helping the Westerners get to win No. 21.
Nielsen had three RBIs.
Tori Nemesio was 2-for-3 with an RBI.