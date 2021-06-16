PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North wins extra-inning game over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — North High School sophomore Ataviah Van Buren singled on a 1-0 count in the eighth inning that gave the Stars a 10-9 win in Game 1 over Council Bluffs Jefferson.

Van Buren’s single was the final of 16 hits that the Stars collected in Game 1.

The Stars scored seven runs in the third inning, but the Yellowjackets took the lead in the fifth inning with three runs.

Van Buren and Olivia O’Brien had a three-hit game in Game 1.

Bailey Anderson, Bailey Becker, Karsyn Hicks and Van Buren each had a double in the opener.

In Game 2, the Stars won 7-2.

North scored all seven runs in the sixth inning. Becker had the go-ahead hit in the sixth.

O’Brien led North with three hits in four at-bats.

Le Mars 11-12, East 4-3: Bulldogs senior pitcher Alivia Milbrodt struck out seven Black Raiders hitters on Tuesday. Milbrodt hit well at the plate, as she had two doubles and three RBIs in Game 1.

East’s Olivia Mentzer had two hits and an RBI.

Milbrodt also hit a home run in the nightcap. Maggie Allen had a three-hit game and scored four times.