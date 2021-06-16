PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North wins extra-inning game over Council Bluffs Jefferson

SIOUX CITY — North High School sophomore Ataviah Van Buren singled on a 1-0 count in the eighth inning that gave the Stars a 10-9 win in Game 1 over Council Bluffs Jefferson.
Van Buren’s single was the final of 16 hits that the Stars collected in Game 1.
The Stars scored seven runs in the third inning, but the Yellowjackets took the lead in the fifth inning with three runs.
Van Buren and Olivia O’Brien had a three-hit game in Game 1.
Bailey Anderson, Bailey Becker, Karsyn Hicks and Van Buren each had a double in the opener.
In Game 2, the Stars won 7-2.
North scored all seven runs in the sixth inning. Becker had the go-ahead hit in the sixth.
O’Brien led North with three hits in four at-bats.
Le Mars 11-12, East 4-3: Bulldogs senior pitcher Alivia Milbrodt struck out seven Black Raiders hitters on Tuesday. Milbrodt hit well at the plate, as she had two doubles and three RBIs in Game 1.
East’s Olivia Mentzer had two hits and an RBI.
Milbrodt also hit a home run in the nightcap. Maggie Allen had a three-hit game and scored four times.
Brylee Hempey had three of the Black Raiders’ six hits in Game 2, and that included a home run.
Bishop Heelan 15-8, C.B. Lincoln 1-5: Kenley Meis set the tone Tuesday by having the Crusaders’ lone triple in Game 1. She was one of five Crusaders who had a multi-hit game in the opener.
Marin Frazee, Mariah Augustine and Grace Nelson were the three Crusaders who recorded a double.
Angel Shaw held the Lynx to one hit and one run, which was earned. She struck out six.
In Game 2, Frazee had a three-hit game and she stole four bases. Meis had the lone extra-base hit, which was a double.
Joslyn Verzal allowed five hits and had two strikeouts in the win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-18, West 5-0: The Warriors scored 11-0 after the first two innings Tuesday of a metro doubleheader.
Cory Griebel, Kylie Kerr, Riley Fitzgerald and Abby Lewis all doubled in Game 1. Addie Brown, Ella Skinner and Lewis each had two hits.
In Game 2, Kamea VanKalsbeek didn’t allow a hit against the Wolverines through the three-inning game.
VanKalsbeek had plenty of run support.
Elise Evans-Murphy had three doubles and five RBIs. Lewis had four RBIs.
Gehlen Catholic 7, Woodbury Central 0: Jays junior Rylee Schnepf was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.
Schnepf also recorded 12 strikeouts against the Wildcats. The Wildcats had four hits off Schnepf.
Unity Christian 8, Western Christian 6: Knights senior Hannah Holland knocked in three runs on Tuesday over the Knights.
Cassady Dekkers was 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
Paige De Boom pitched all seven innings, and she matched that with seven strikeouts.
MMCRU 5, Kingsley-Pierson 4: Royals junior Taylor Harpenau had three hits and two RBIs. The Royals scored a run in the eighth inning to get the extra-inning win.
Rachel Vos was 3-for-3 with a home run. Anna Bubke also drove in a run.