PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North's Courtney Johnson holds West to zero hits in three innings

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Courtney Johnson threw a three-inning no-hitter Thursday, as the Stars beat West 17-0 in Game 1 of a Missouri River doubleheader.
Johnson threw 39 pitches in those three innings, and she had 23 strikes.
Johnson also struck out three.
Olivia O’Brien had three hits, while four other girls had two apiece.
Karsyn Hicks homered while O’Brien, Olivia Baier and Avery Beller each had a double.
EAST 23, CB LINCOLN 3: The Black Raiders scored 11 runs during the first inning Thursday to set the tone for the doubleheader.
The games were bumped up to an early-afternoon start due to the severe weather threat.
Late Wednesday
HEELAN 10, LAWTON-BRONSON 4: Ella Fitzpatrick was 2-for-3 with a home run.
Kyla Michalak got the win in the circle. She recorded three strikeouts.
ATLANTIC 10, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Kiana Schulz had the Monarchs’ lone hit in Wednesday’s loss.
Olivia Engler had 12 strikeouts for Atlantic.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 4, REMSEN ST. MARY’S 1: The Westerners scored three runs during the fifth inning Wednesday in a game with two ranked teams.
The Westerners were ranked sixth in Thursday’s new poll in Class 1A, while the Hawks were ranked 15th.
Westerners senior Tori Nemesio was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Hailey Wilken held RSM to four hits and had four strikeouts.
Hawks freshman Mya Bunkers had two of those hits.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 2: Knights senior Josie Byl was 2-for-4 with a run driven in.
Paige De Boom held the Jays to five hits and she struck out three hitters.
Tiffany Woerdehoff had three hits to lead the Jays.
SHELDON 1, OKOBOJI 0: Orabs senior Emma Larson held the Pioneers to a one-hit shutout.
Peyten Lode drove in the lone run.