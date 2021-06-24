PREP SOFTBALL: Sioux City North's Courtney Johnson holds West to zero hits in three innings

SIOUX CITY — North High School senior Courtney Johnson threw a three-inning no-hitter Thursday, as the Stars beat West 17-0 in Game 1 of a Missouri River doubleheader.

Johnson threw 39 pitches in those three innings, and she had 23 strikes.

Johnson also struck out three.

Olivia O’Brien had three hits, while four other girls had two apiece.

Karsyn Hicks homered while O’Brien, Olivia Baier and Avery Beller each had a double.

EAST 23, CB LINCOLN 3: The Black Raiders scored 11 runs during the first inning Thursday to set the tone for the doubleheader.

The games were bumped up to an early-afternoon start due to the severe weather threat.

Late Wednesday

HEELAN 10, LAWTON-BRONSON 4: Ella Fitzpatrick was 2-for-3 with a home run.

Kyla Michalak got the win in the circle. She recorded three strikeouts.

ATLANTIC 10, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 0: Kiana Schulz had the Monarchs’ lone hit in Wednesday’s loss.

Olivia Engler had 12 strikeouts for Atlantic.