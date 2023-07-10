With state berths getting punched this week for the state softball tournament, here is a look at how Siouxland teams that were still alive in the regional semfinal round fared over the weekend:

Class 5A regional semifinals

No. 5 West Des Moines Valley 10, Sioux City North 0 (5 inn.): North, which advanced out of the first round in Region 3 by beating Sioux City West, came up well short against fifth-ranked Valley.

North (23-13) had three hits and drew two walks against winning pitcher Anna Eastin, who worked four of five innings for Valley (33-8) with four strikeouts.

Kari Rose led the Tigers' offense with three RBIs, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and a run scored at the plate.

Des Moines Lincoln 10, Sioux City East 0 (5 inn.): After splitting a doubleheader against Valley just over two weeks prior to the Region 2 game, SC East came up empty in the rubber match.

East (26-14) managed just two hits in the game and didn't get any free passes via walk or hit batters as Caedence Risius was dominant in the circle for the Railsplitters.

As it did all game, Lincoln (29-12) blanked East in the first inning, then put up seven run in the bottom of the first to put the Black Raiders in an early hole.

Class 4A regional semifinals

No. 3 Fort Dodge 1, Spencer 0: Fort Dodge's lone run of the Region 1 semifinal came in the seventh inning.

Spencer (15-15) had two hits and drew a walk against Lucy Porter, who went seven innings in the cirlce for the win for Fort Dodge (30-9).

Lydia Lara drove in what amounted to the winning run for the Dodgers to score Hope Alstott.

ADM 12, Storm Lake 4: ADM put too much pressure on Storm Lake on the base paths for the Tornadoes to keep up in the Region 2 matchup.

Storm Lake (22-5) went for seven hits and two walks in the game while ADM (23-12) tallied 11 hits and drew six walks.

Three different players had multiple RBIs for the Tigers, and Lauren Hagedorn threw a complete game in the win.

Class 3A regional semifinals

No. 10 West Lyon 11, Sioux Center 1 (5 inn.): West Lyon scored in all five innings in the Region 1 game before pouring on five runs in the fifth to induce the early end to the affair.

West Lyon leadoff hitter Randi Childress had three RBIs and two stolen bases while going for three hits in four at-bats, including a home run. Evy Knoblock went for a double and three RBIs for the Wildcats. Jersey Hawf got the win in the circle as she threw two hitless innings with four walks.

Sioux Center (18-10) had just one hit for the game, drew four walks and struck out a total of six times against Hawf and Madison DeJong.

West Lyon (27-3) will seek a state tournament berth when the Wildcats meet Estherville-Lincoln Central (30-3) in the Region 3 finals Tuesday night in Estherville.

No. 5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 6, Spirit Lake 0: ELC scored all six runs between the third and fourth innings to score the Region 1 victory over Spirit Lake (14-9).

Rylee Yager threw a complete game for ELC (30-3) and allowed Spirit Lake just one hit. She struck out 17 of the 21 batters she faced.

Class 1A regional semifinals

No. 6 Remsen St. Mary's 8, Trinity Christian 0: Marina Cronin threw a complete-game one-hitter for the Hawks in their win in Region 1.

Six different players tallied RBIs for St. Mary's (24-1), including Mya Bunkers' 3-for-4 performance at the plate with a solo home run, triple, three runs scores and two stolen bases. Octavia Galles went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored as the Hawks shutout Trinity Christian (13-14).

Remsen St. Mary's played Logan-Magonia in a Region 1 final Monday night in Remsen, with the winner headed to the state tournament in Fort Dodge. Results were too late Monday for the Journal's deadline for Tuesday's paper.

Logan-Magnolia 2, River Valley 0: Logan-Magnolia's two-run sixth innigs was all the scoring there was in this Region 1 contest.

River Valley (17-12) has just one hit, which came from Myah Dausel as Logan-Magnolia (23-3) went for seven hits with one walk and one hit batter.

No. 4 Newell-Fonda 10, Glidden-Ralston 0 (6 inn.): The Mustangs outclassed the Wildcats in their Region 2 game that ended early via the 10-run rule.

Mia Walker pitched six innings for Newell-Fonda (28-8) and allowed only one hit while walking five and striking out seven in the shutout. She also tallied three hits at the plate, including a double and triple to go with an RBI and three runs scored.

Anna Mercer finished with four RBIs for the Mustangs, and Greta Larsen went for two against Glidden-Ralston (15-8).

Newell Fonda played Fort Dodge St. Edmond (22-11) in a Region 2 final Monday night in Fonda, with the winner headed to the state tournament in Fort Dodge. Results were too late Monday for the Journal's deadline for Tuesday's paper.

Class 2A regional semifinals

No. 6 West Monona 8, Akron-Westfield 4: West Monona trailed 3-1 in the Region 1 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning before going for seven runs to take a commanding lead and ultimately capturing the win.

West Monona (28-6) leadoff hitter Kacy Miller and Brooklyn Pekarek had two RBIs apiece. Carly Miller pitched a complete game for the Spartans and allowed Akron-Westfield (16-11) three earned runs on seven hits with three walks and three hit batters to go with one strikeout.

West Monona played North Union in a Region 1 final in Onawa Monday night. Results were too late Monday for the Journal's deadline for Tuesday's paper.

North Union 8, Western Christian 0: Western Christian saw North Union pull away gradually in Region 1 play.

The Wolfpack (11-12) fell behind in the first, 3-0, then gave up two runs to North Union (22-6) in each of the fourth and fifth frames.

Emily Meyer got the win for the Warriors as she held Western Christian to three hits and struck out 15 with no walks in the seven-inning shutout.

No. 11 Sioux Central 6, MMCRU 1: MMCRU scored the first run of the Region 2 contest in the top of the second, but Sioux Central found the answer and more.

The Rebels (26-5) rebounded with two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. Brynn Webber had a triple and RBI for Sioux Central. Halle Laursen, Natalie Laursen and Bradi Krager also had RBIs in the win as Berkley Johannsen threw a complete game in the circle.

MMCRU (19-15) had six hits and struck out five times against Johannsen.

Sioux Central played Missouri Valley (28-3) in a Region 2 final Monday night in Missouri Valley. Results were too late Monday for the Journal's deadline for Tuesday's paper.

Pocahontas Area 10, East Sac County 2: Seven runs over the third and fourth innings paced Pocahontas Area to a Region 3 win.

The Indians (13-16) saw Caroline Christians throw all seven innings in the circle for the win, allowing one earned run on just one hit and one walk while striking out four East Sac Country (8-15) hitters.