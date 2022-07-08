Prep softball: West Monona, Ridge View earn playoff wins

ONAWA, Iowa — The West Monona HIgh School softball team advances to a Class 2A regional final game with a 13-1 win over MVAOCOU on Friday night.
The Spartans scored in each of the first four innings, including three runs in the first two innings.
Carly Miller and Sophia Woodward each drove in two runs.
MaKayla Haynes had an RBI double. Woodward also had a double.
Sierra Siebersma and Brooklyn Pekarek had an RBI each.
Ridge View 6, Hinton 3: The Raptors scored thrice in the seventh inning to add some insurance runs on the road in Hinton.