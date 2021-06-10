PREP SOFTBALL: West Monona scores nine early runs to beat Kingsley-Pierson

KINGSLEY, Iowa — The West Monona High School softball team scored nine runs on Wednesday during the third inning to beat Kingsley-Pierson 15-8.

Madison Chesnut was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. She was one of five hitters who had two hits.

The Spartans had 14 hits, and all of them were singles.

Anna Bubke and McKenzie Goodwin homered in the home loss for the Panthers. Goodwin was 2-for-4.

Westwood 10, MVAOCOU 0: Holly Holtz led Westwood both in the circle and at the plate.

Holtz pitched the six-inning complete game, as she struck out three and allowed six hits.

At the plate, Holtz was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Katie Muenchrath was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 3, MOC-Floyd Valley 2: The Nighthawks won in eight innings.

Avery Noble homered in the win for the Nighthawks.

Dutch senior Avery Bergsma had two hits.

Both pitchers went the eight innings. MOC-Floyd Valley’s Carlin Smith had seven strikeouts while BHRV’s Jewel Bergstrom struck out six.