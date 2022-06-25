Prep softball: West Monona wins twice at Westwood tournament

SLOAN, Iowa — The West Monona High School softball team defeated Woodbine 5-2 on Saturday as part of the Westwood tournament.

The Spartans scored twice in the sixth inning to clinch the win.

Kacy Miller was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a triple.

Carly Miller recorded four strikeouts in the seven-inning outing.

West Monona 11, Gehlen Catholic 1: The Spartans scored five times during the fifth inning to get the win.

Kacy Miller had three RBIs while Madison Chesnut scored a run.

Woodbine 6, Kingsley-Pierson 4: The Tigers scored twice in the sixth to get the win over the Panthers in Sloan.

Charlie Pryor struck out 10 batters to get the win.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 10, Le Mars 6: The two teams played during the Spencer tournament, and the Nighthawks earned the win.

Marissa Pottebaum was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.

West Lyon 21, Westwood 6: The Wildcats scored nine times in the seventh inning.

Randi Childress had a three-hit game and drove in two runs.

Westwood’s Alexis Benjamin was 3-for-4.

Friday’s scores

Bishop Heelan 3, Sioux Center 0: The Crusaders had eight hits, and Grace Nelson had two hits.

All eight hits were singles.

Mariah Augustine had one hit and two RBIs.

Angel Shaw recorded nine strikeouts in the circle.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-14, West 1-4: The Warriors had 16 hits in Game 1, while seven of them were doubles.

Cori Griebel had two of those doubles, while Bailey Moreau, Brooklyn Ocker, Emma Crooks, Chloe Buss and Savannah Peters had the other two-base hits.

Elise Evans-Murphy and Ocker each had three RBIs. Buss had two RBIs.

In Game 2, the Warriors had seven second-inning runs and three in the first and third.

Addie Brown was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Buss was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double.

North 4-3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2-2: The Stars scored three of their four Game 1 runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Meara Lytton had two hits and two stolen bases.

Ataviah Van Buren was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a double.

Stars eighth-grader Joslyn Vogt struck out 10 batters in the complete game.

Sophie Verzani had two hits in Game 2 and she drove in a run.

Madi Green recorded seven strikeouts for the Stars.

Woodbury Central 9, West Sioux 8: The Wildcats started out strong, scoring four times in the second inning.

Mia Danielson led the Falcons with a three-hit game and two RBIs.

Addi Dekkers struck out five.

West Monona 12, Western Christian 0: The Spartans scored five times in the first inning.

Madison Chesnut had three hits and two RBIs. She also stole two bases.

MaKayla Haynes had a three-run double.

Newell-Fonda 8, Spencer 1: The Mustangs led 5-0 at the middle of the fifth inning.

Macy Sievers had three hits, three runs and a stolen base.

Mia Walker also had a double.

Newell-Fonda 8, Sheldon 3: Mustangs freshman Anna Mercer hit a triple in the win.

Macy Sievers had two hits.

Reese Strouth had an RBI for the Orabs.

Sibley-Ocheyedan 10, Okoboji 0: The Generals had two big innings, scoring five during the fourth and four in the sixth.

Generals junior Halle Block was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and a double.

Alayna Wingate had nine strikeouts.

