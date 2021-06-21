Prep softball: Westwood softball beats West Monona

WESTWOOD, Iowa-- The Westwood softball team took earned a big win on Monday night, as the Rebels took down No. 12 ranked West Monona, 5-3.
Holly Holtz was the winning pitcher for Westwood, pitching seven innings and giving up one earned run, and five hits. At the plate, Holtz went 4-for-4, and scored a pair of runs.
Ella Hanner hit a double and score two runs, while Emma Shook had a pair of hits, and scored one run.
West Monona's Megan Bonham score a run, and had two base hits, and pitcher Carly Miller got the loss after giving up five runs on eight hits.
With the win, Westwood improved to 11-9, while West Monona's eight game winning streak was snapped.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-5, Council Bluffs Jefferson 2-1: The Warriors earned a sweep Monday night over Council Bluffs Jefferson, as the Warriors won game one of a doubleheader, 13-2, and also took game two, 5-1.
SB-L won the first game thanks to an 11-run third inning. The Warriors finished with 10 hits in the game, while holding the Yellow Jackets to just two base knocks. Chloe Buss had three RBI, while Abby Lewis and Elise Evans-Murphy each drove in two.
SB-L has now won seven straight games, and is 15-8 on the season.
Kingsley-Pierson 12, OABCIG 0: The Kingsley-Pierson softball team won its third consecutive game with a 12-0 win over OABCIG on Monday night. Anna Bubke got the start for the Panthers, and allowed just one hit over three innings.
On offense, the Panthers had 10 base hits, and also scored thanks to several errors by the OABCIG defense. With the win, K-P improved to 12-8 on the season, while OABCIG fell to 1-18.
Akron-Westfield 9, Hinton 2: The Akron-Westfield softball team took down Hinton on Monday, by a 9-2 score.
Junior Jaydn Case took the loss for Hinton, allowing six hits, three walks, and three earned runs, while striking out four batters. Junior Bella Badar came on in relief, and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Badar also hit a home run in the game.
With the loss, Hinton fell to 11-7 overall, while Akron-Westfield improved to 19-1.
Spirit Lake 14, Cherokee 0: Spirit Lake scored nine runs in the first inning, and five in the second inning. The Indians were led on offense by junior Olivia Whiting, who had three hits, including a double and a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI.
The Braves managed only one hit in the contest. With the win, Spirit Lake improved to 15-8 on the season, while Cherokee fell to 2-13.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5, Sibley-Ocheyedan 3: The Boyden-Hull softball team took down Sibley-Ocheyedan by a 5-3 score on Monday night, as the Nighthawks improved their season record to 9-9 overall.
Marissa Pottebaum hit a pair of solo homers.
George-Little Rock/Central Lyon 10, MOC-Floyd Valley 4: The George-Little Rock/Central Lyon softball team earned an upset win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Monday night, as the previously 2-11 Mustangs beat the Dutchmen, 10-4.
Mustangs junior Brooklyn Krull finished with three hits and five RBI, with a double, a triple, and a home run. The Mustangs finished with 16 hits in the game, and scored seven of their 10 runs in the final two innings of the game.
Junior Emersyn Netten stuck out two for the Mustangs over seven innings.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 3-11, while the Dutchmen fell to 11-9.
West Lyon 16, Okoboji 0: The West Lyon softball team crushed Okoboji on Monday night, by a score of 16-0. The Wildcats scored two runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third, two in the fifth, and seven in the sixth inning, to topple the Pioneers.
Okoboji senior Emma Larsen struck out five batters over five innings, and gave up 11 runs on 11 hits. The win improves West Lyon to 13-6, while Okoboji fell to 3-14.
Alta-Aurelia 17, West Bend-Mallard 12: The Alta-Aurelia softball team beat West Bend-Mallard in a shootout on Monday night, as the Warriors took down the Wolverines, 17-12.
The Wolverines lost despite their offense providing 13 hits. The Warriors scored in every inning but the fifth, including four-spots in the first, sixth, and seventh innings.
Alta-Aurelia improved to 10-9.
Newell-Fonda 10, Southeast Valley 0: The Newell-Fonda softball team bounced back from a tough weekend tournament, with a 10-0 Monday victory over Southeast Valley. After losing a pair of games over the weekend at the Fort Dodge Tournament, the Mustangs got back on track against the Jaguars.
Sophomore Mary Walker had three hits, two runs, and three stolen bases for the Mustangs, while junior Macy Sievers had two hits, and three RBI.
Freshman pitcher Kierra Jungers struck out 10 batters over five innings, and allowed three hits.
Sioux Center 9, Woodbury Central 2: The Sioux Center softball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 9-2 win on Monday night against Woodbury Central.
The Warriors had 10 hits in the game, including a double and a triple from sophomore Tatum Schmalbeck. Schmalbeck also struck out four batters in seven innings of pitching work, while allowing two earned runs and six hits.
Remsen-St. Mary's 8, Unity Christian 5: Remsen-St. Mary's softball beat Unity Christian on Monday, 8-5, as the Hawks burst out the gate with four runs in the first inning, and added one more in the second, and three in the third.
Remsen-St. Mary's freshman Mya Bunkers had three hits in the game, along with three runs scored and five stolen bases. Unity Christian sophomore Cassady Dekkers had three hits and three stolen bases.
Hawks freshman pitcher Marina Cronin struck out 10 batters in seven innings.
River Valley 9, MVAOCOU 0: The River Valley softball team beat MVAOCOU on Monday night, 9-0, as the Wolverines offense finished with 12 hits, including a triple from senior Katrina Todd.
River Valley sophomore Klaudia Pry gave up no runs on five hits over seven innings, while striking out nine.