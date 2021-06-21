Prep softball: Westwood softball beats West Monona

Kingsley-Pierson 12, OABCIG 0: The Kingsley-Pierson softball team won its third consecutive game with a 12-0 win over OABCIG on Monday night. Anna Bubke got the start for the Panthers, and allowed just one hit over three innings.

On offense, the Panthers had 10 base hits, and also scored thanks to several errors by the OABCIG defense. With the win, K-P improved to 12-8 on the season, while OABCIG fell to 1-18.

Akron-Westfield 9, Hinton 2: The Akron-Westfield softball team took down Hinton on Monday, by a 9-2 score.

Junior Jaydn Case took the loss for Hinton, allowing six hits, three walks, and three earned runs, while striking out four batters. Junior Bella Badar came on in relief, and allowed one earned run on three hits.

Badar also hit a home run in the game.

With the loss, Hinton fell to 11-7 overall, while Akron-Westfield improved to 19-1.

Spirit Lake 14, Cherokee 0: Spirit Lake scored nine runs in the first inning, and five in the second inning. The Indians were led on offense by junior Olivia Whiting, who had three hits, including a double and a home run, two runs scored, and two RBI.