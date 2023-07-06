Natalie Rasmussen suspected things were about to change for the Sioux City High School softball team.

Things were beginning to get murky for the Stars until Rasmussen lifted the Stars' spirits as high as her towering fourth-inning home run over the fence down the left field line.

Visiting Sioux City West seemed to stun the Stars out of the gate after the Wolverines pushed a run across the plate in the top of the first inning and added two more in the third.

But Rasmussen's homer was the first of 12 unanswered runs scored by North, and the Stars used an 11-run sixth inning to advance past West in the first round of Class 5A Region 3 by a 12-3 final at North High School on Thursday.

"We had energy, but I think we were getting a little frustrated with ourselves early on," Rasmussen said. "We made some errors and things like that. I just went up there looking for contact and hit it, and everyone started going crazy, so I think that really brought energy to our dugout."

North (23-12) will head to West Des Moines to take on fifth-ranked Valley (32-8) in the regional semifinals.

For the most part, the four-win Wolverines were pretty sharp outside of the sixth, when several errors, wild pitches and passed balls by West (4-37) ended a run for the Stars.

"Mostly, though, I'm just happy for our seniors that they got a chance to play here at home one last time and come from behind and do what they did," said North head coach Brent Eickholt. "I couldn't have asked for anything better."

North senior starting pitcher Madison Green worked a complete game in the circle for the win. She threw 104 pitches and struck out eight batters against six hits and one walk allowed. Only one of the Wolverines' runs went as earned against Green.

"We kept a positive attitude through it all and always supported all the little things," Green said. "We got excited about all the little things that happened for us until the big things happened.

"Natalie's home run was big for us. After that, we just kept making plays. And once we start making plays, everyone gets more comfortable, and everything is easier. And we have six seniors. Although one of us can't play, we all loved getting one last home game."

Rasmussen, a junior catcher for North, ended the game a triple shy of the cycle and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and RBI.

Seniors Ataviah Van Buren, Carlie Benton and Meara Lytton also drove in runs for the Stars.

Junior shortstop Kaycie Boetger and sophomore catcher Breanna Loker drove in runs for West, plus one Wolverine run crossed on a North error.

Things were really going West's way early after West scored the early run and Loker threw a strike down to second to get Van Buren trying to steal second, but the resilient Stars hung in it until North's bats went to work the second and third time through the order.

Senior first baseman Lauren Woods started the Stars' fifth by drawing a walk, one of two straight that led to North sending 15 hitters to the plate that frame to surge into the lead.

"We saw (Vaul) a couple of times through and just started thinking that we needed to make more contact," Rasmussen said. "Hopefully, we go into our next game the same way we ended this one and jump on (Valley) from the start."

Ofelia Rivera tallied two of West's six hits as the freshman left fielder ended the game with a double and two runs scored.

West sophomore Lulu Vaul took the loss. She allowed seven hits and walked seven while striking out eight.

Up until Rasmussen's blast, North had gotten one base runner on and either left them stranded or ran into the third out of the frame.

"Anything anybody gets a home run, it kind of sparks things up a little bit," Eickholt said. "The first few innings, (Vaul) did a good job keeping us high in the zone. We just couldn't catch up to her. But we were patient, put the ball in play and took advantage of some of their mistakes like they did to us early on."

SC North 12, SC West 3

SCW 102 000 0 -- 3-6-3

SCN 000 01(11) x -- 12-7-4

Battery -- West (Lulu Vaul, Kaycie Boetger and Breanna Loker); North (Madison Green and Natalie Rasmussen). Two or more hits -- West (Ofelia Rivera); North (Rasmussen 3). 2B -- West (Emily Olhausen, Rivera); North (Rasmussen, Lauren Woods). HR -- North (Rasmussen). RBI -- West (Boetger, Loker); North (Rasmussen, Ataviah Van Buren, Carlie Benton, Meara Lytton). Records -- West 4-37 (final); North 23-12

