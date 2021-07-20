 Skip to main content
Remsen St. Mary's falls in consolation game to Clarksville
PREP SOFTBALL

Remsen St. Mary's falls in consolation game to Clarksville

Remsen St. Mary's vs Clarksville Class 1A State Softball Consolation Round

Remsen St. Mary's catcher Halle Galles catches a pitch from Marina Cronin during Tuesday's consolation game against Clarksville at the Harlan and Hazel Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. 

 LISA GROUETTE, Lee Enterprises

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary's High School softball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday afternoon with a 4-0 loss to Clarksville in the Class 1A consolation round. 

Clarksville opened up the bottom of the first with two runs. The first run came off an error committed by the Hawks, and Cailyn Hardy scored the first Indians run. 

Then, Jenna Myers had an RBI single that put Clarksville ahead 2-0. 

Marina Cronin took the loss. She allowed two earned runs on four hits. She walked six and struck out six. 

The Hawks also committed three errors. 

Clarksville pitcher Sierra Vance held the Hawks to just four hits, and she didn't walk a batter during the game. Vance struck out 10 batters.

Brittany Johnson reached base during the fourth inning on Clarksville's lone error. 

The four Hawks who tallied hits during the game were Mya Bunkers, Carmindee Ricke, Halle Galles and Ana Conover. 

The Hawks end the season with a 21-6 record. They beat Kingsley-Pierson, Westwood and Akron-Westfield to get to the state tournament. 

