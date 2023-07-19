FORT DODGE, Iowa — Mya Bunkers wiped away tears caused by the Remsen St. Mary's Class 1A state quarterfinal loss, took a second to think about the Hawks' season and was filled with pride and optimism.

"It's been the best year," the junior catcher/infielder said. "We've been coming to practice way more prepared this season than we have in the past.

"If we were the same team as were have been, we would've put our heads down ... but this year, I didn't see one girl in the dugout with their head down."

She had good reason to as Remsen St. Mary's finished the season with a 25-2 record and had captured the program's third straight state appearance.

While the Hawks were thrust into the consolation bracket by an 8-2 loss to Wayne in the Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday at the Harlan Rogers Softball Complex in Fort Dodge, Bunkers has every reason to think the Hawks will be back and eyeing a deeper run in 2024.

"There's no greater drive than it being your senior year," Bunkers said.

In the meantime, St. Mary's (25-2) plays in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against eighth-seeded Council Bluffs St. Albert (23-12), the only team other than Wayne to be the Hawks this season.

"We had confidence coming in and really wanted to (beat Wayne)," Bunkers said. "I know we'll come back and try our hardest in the consolation game. We don't want to go out with another loss."

Each side scored two runs in the first inning, and St. Mary's held within a manageable distance at 4-2 before Wayne (22-8) broke it open with a fourth-inning grand slam by Devyn Davis to straightaway center field directly over the 200-foot sign.

"If we would've made the plays that we should've leading up to that, they don't get that opportunity with the bases loaded," said Remsen St. Mary's head coach Monte Harpenau. "Anytime you're playing on this big stage, you should get better for next time, and I believe we will. I know these girls love softball and will work to get back to this spot.

"We'll also get (current sophomore) Tessa Tentinger back, who started a bunch of games last year for us but missed all of this year."

The Hawks, champions of the War Eagle Conference, stand to lose only one senior to graduation. Though it is a significant loss in starting right fielder Gracyn Schroder who hit over .300 in 55 at-bats, St. Mary's boasts as talented a returning group for 2024 as any in 1A.

But Bunkers already has some areas in mind for the underclassmen to make their marks.

"It'll be almost the same team next year," Bunkers said. "We'll need everyone to work over the winter. We need all our underclassmen to keep working and continue to grow.

"I don't expect anything less next year. We need outfielders and base runners. At times this season, we only had a couple of pinch-runners."

Entering the state tournament, Hawks starting pitcher Marina Cronin maintained an earned run average of 0.53, third-best in 1A. Cronin and freshman Josie Schwickerath were the only two Hawks to see time in the circle this season and turned in a combined ERA under one with 178 strikeouts against 34 walks.

Offensively, if all players will eligibility return for the 2024 Hawks, the squad will bring back seven hitters who had a batting average over .300, 261 of its total 278 hits, 203 of its 219 RBIs and 68 of its 71 extra-base hits.

Bunkers took a massive leap this season.

She entered the state tournament with a .533 batting average (a jump up from .435 as a sophomore) with 39 RBIs and 24 extra-base hits (10 more than last summer), including seven home runs (she had none in 2023).

Little sister Hallie joined the team this season as an eighth-grader, and the Bunkers siblings combined to steal 47 bases this season.

However, those two efforts combined would barely beat the team leader in the category, junior Claire Schroeder, who added one stolen base on Tuesday to bring her season total to 43 on as many attempts.

Claire Schroeder's batting average sits above .500 with 21 RBIs from the leadoff spot, and junior Halle Galles has also hit safely in at least half of her at-bats.

Mya Bunkers and Halle Galles had the Hawks' two RBIs in the quarterfinal loss.

Izzie Moore got the win for Wayne as she pitched a complete-game three-hitter with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Moore and Clara O'Brien drove in two runs apiece to combine with Davis to account for all eight Falcon RBIs.

"This has happened to us now three years in a row (a state quarterfinal loss)," Harpenau said. "We really felt like we had a team that could go deep into the postseason this year.

"We're disappointed. But hats off to Izzie Moore. She reared back and found a way to get out of some jams. We were still in it, but some mistakes cost us."

