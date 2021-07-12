Remsen St. Mary's softball clinches state berth with 6-3 win over Akron-Wesffield

AKRON, Iowa – Remsen St. Mary’s avenged two regular-season losses to Akron-Westfield, winning an Iowa Class 1A regional softball final 6-3 here Monday night.
The No. 13 Hawks took advantage of defensive lapses by No. 6 A-W to earn a berth in the Iowa State Softball Tournament.
St. Mary’s, which will take a 21-4 record into the state tourney, is making its first trip to Fort Dodge since 2013.
“We were close back in ‘17, we got to this game and lost to Westwood,” St. Mary’s coach Monte Harpenau said. “This is what we have wanted. When we did our pre-season talks, this is what all the girls wanted. They were determined they were going to make it to state this year.”
Akron-Westfield, which finished with a 25-3 record, was kept off balance at the plate by freshman Marina Cronin, who allowed just four hits.
“I just tried to keep it in the zone and hit my spots,” Cronin said. “I kept them on your toes. It was one of my better games.”
Akron-Westfield also committed three errors.
St. Mary’s overcame a 2-1 deficit by scoring four runs in the top of the third inning. The Hawks strung together four hits, including a two-run single by Sydney Schroeder and an RBI single by senior Brittany Johnson.
Once they got the lead, Cronin gave only one more run. She retired the last eight batters she faced.
“We thought we had a chance last year and this being senior year, we’re excited to get down there,” Johnson said. “We all know it’s hard to beat a team three times. We just put in hard work all week and knew we could beat them.”
Akron-Westfield won the previous two matchups. 13-1 on May 28 and 4-1 on June 23.
Johnson drove in the game’s first run in the opening frame. The Hawks added an unearned tally in the sixth.
A-W used three pitchers – Hailey Wilken, Natalie Nielsen and Megan Meinen.
“They’re really a good team and outplayed us offensively and defensively,” A-W coach Todd Colt said. “When you make a handful of mistakes you don’t beat teams like that. They’re a good ballclub and I give all the credit to them.”
Sydney Schroeder was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate, beating out a couple of infield singles to go along with her two-run double to deep right-center.
A throwing error contributed to the four-run third and the Westerners had trouble making plays in the field that they normally do.