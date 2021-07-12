Remsen St. Mary's softball clinches state berth with 6-3 win over Akron-Westfield

AKRON, Iowa – Remsen St. Mary’s avenged two regular-season losses to Akron-Westfield, winning an Iowa Class 1A regional softball final 6-3 here Monday night.

The No. 13 Hawks took advantage of defensive lapses by No. 6 A-W to earn a berth in the Iowa State Softball Tournament.

St. Mary’s, which will take a 21-4 record into the state tourney, is making its first trip to Fort Dodge since 2013. The Hawks also made it in 1986 and 1999.

“We were close back in ‘17, we got to this game and lost to Westwood,” St. Mary’s coach Monte Harpenau said. “This is what we have wanted. When we did our pre-season talks, this is what all the girls wanted. They were determined they were going to make it to state this year.”

Akron-Westfield, which finished with a 25-3 record, was kept off balance at the plate by freshman Marina Cronin, who allowed just four hits.

“I just tried to keep it in the zone and hit my spots,” Cronin said. “I kept them on your toes. It was one of my better games.”