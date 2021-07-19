Remsen St. Mary's softball falls to Wayne in Class 1A state quarterfinals

Six of Wayne's seven runs scored with two outs in the inning.

Berndt Allowed five hits against the Hawks and two unearned runs, while striking out 11 batters. Her season total of 306 strikeouts is now fourth-most in the state, regardless of class.

“She was really good,” Mya Bunkers said. “We were preparing for how well she was going to pitch against us, so we’ve been going like high-sixties on the pitching machine. We were kind of prepared for that.”

“You kind of just have to hope for the best when you swing, and just drive it out there.”

Despite the loss, Harpenau was still pleased with the way RSM’s offense performed against Berndt.

“Early on, we had some girls chasing, but we had baserunners on every inning. We had productive at-bats, and that is something to build off of. She is a top-notch pitcher.”

Cronin got the loss after allowing seven hits and five runs, two of them earned, with five strikeouts.

In each of their past three state tournament appearances, which have come in 1999, 2013, and 2021, Remsen St. Mary’s has failed to advance past the quarterfinals round. For the coach and Hawks’ players, that history is something they hope they can put behind them soon.