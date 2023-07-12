REMSEN, Iowa — Marina Cronin tossed a five-inning shutout and Claire Schroeder collected three hits as Remsen St. Mary's blanked Logan-Magnolia 10-0 Monday night, earning a return trip to the Class 1A state softball tournament.

Remsen St. Mary's vs Pocahontas Area softball Remsen St. Mary's Claire Schroeder swings during a June 10 game vs. Pocahontas Area. Schroeder collected three hits Monday night as the Hawks …

After neither team scored in the first two innings, the Hawks erupted for three runs in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth and final frame, ending the Region 1 championship game by the 10-run rule.

Schroeder's trio of hits included a pair of triples and an RBI. Fellow junior Mya Bunkers clubbed a home run, drove in two runs and stole two bases.

Cronin limited Logan-Magnolia (23-3) to three hits while striking out six Panthers.

Remsen St. Mary's (24-1) earned the No. 5 seed in the 1A state tournament and will face Wayne (21-8) in the first round at 5:30 p.m. July 18 in Fort Dodge.

The Hawks will look to improve on their showing in last season's state tournament. Undefeated heading into the eight-team meet, Remsen St. Mary's dropped a 7-4 decision to Southeast Warren in the first round.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond's 11, Newell-Fonda 1

St. Edmond's scored 11 runs in the first three innings en route to a five-inning win in a Class 1A Region 2 Monday night in Fonda, ending Newell-Fonda's streak of five straight appearances in the state tournament.

The Gaels' Kalli Henning limited the Mustangs to four hits and one earned run while striking out six in five innings.

Senior Mia Walker's single in the fifth drove in the only run of the game for the Mustangs.

Walker took the loss, allowing 10 hits and 11 earned runs, as she walked nine and struck out three.

St. Edmond (23-11) will play No. 1-seed Martensdale-St. Mary's (25-6) in the first round of the 1A state tournament Tuesday in Fort Dodge.

Newell-Fonda, which won the 1A tournament in 2021, ends this season with a record of 28-9.

Missouri Valley 8, Sioux Central 4

Falling behind 8-0 after three innings, Sioux Central rallied for four runs in the next two frames but ultimately came up short in Monday night's Class 2A Region 2 championship game at Missouri Valley.

Grace Herman led the Lady Reds (29-3) with two hits.

The Rebels finish the season 26-6.