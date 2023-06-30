Class 5A No. 15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton clinched its second consecutive Missouri River Athletic Conference title with a doubleader sweep of Sioux City North on Thursday night.

SB-L took Game 1 by a 12-3 final and won Game 2 at SC North, 15-1 in five innings.

Elise Evans-Murphy drove in five runs combined for SB-L (31-5, 23-3 MRAC) in the pair of wins. That took her season total up to 55, which ranks in the top three in the state (all classes). She finished the two-game set 6-for-8 with a home run, four runs scored and a stolen base.

Regan Herbst and Emma Crooks saw near-equal time in the circle in Game 1, with Herbst getting the win. Kamea Van Kalsbeek threw all five frames of Game 2 for the win as she struck out six and allowed one run on three hits and one walk.

In Game 1, SB-L's Chloe Buss went for a team-best four RBIs as she and teammate Bailey Moreau each hit home runs in the win.

North (20-12, 15-10) had just seven hits in total between the two games.

Heelan 13-16, SC East 3-4: Sioux City East had a chance to stay alive in the hunt for a Missouri River Athletic Conference championship, but those hopes were squashed in the midst of a two-game sweep by Bishop Heelan over the Black Raiders at Scheels Field at Riverside Park.

Heelan (14-19, 10-13 MRAC) got out to early leads in both games.

Game 2 saw the Crusaders score eight runs in the second innings after putting up four in the first.

East (25-12, 19-7) led 8-0 after one and a half innings in Game 1, but Heelan stormed back by scoring six in the bottom of the second to overtake the lead. East took a 10-7 lead into the bottom of the fifth, but the Crusaders again rebounded to the tune of four runs in the bottom to pave the path to victory.

Marin Frazee and Maddie Gengler, the first two hitters in the Heelan lineup, combined for nine RBIs in Game 2. Grace Nelson drove in two runs and Maddie LaFleur, Alyssa Schorg, Eliana Ross and Kaylee Baker each had one RBI.

Gengler also had a pair of RBIs in the opening game.

Grace Nelson, Kaylee Baker and Makenna Baker all had three RBIs in the Game 1 for Heelan.

Raelyn Angerman drove in two runs for East in Game 2. Olivia Mentzer had three RBIs and Alexys Jones had two as both homered. East's Gracie Bruening also had three RBIs in the opening game.

CB Lincoln 5-14, SC West 4-6: Council Bluffs Lincoln edged Sioux City West in the first game of a Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader, but had less trouble in Game 2 with a lopsided victory over the Wolverines at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs.

West (4-32, 0-24 MRAC) scored twice in the top of the sixth in Game 1 to tie it at four before the the Lynx (8-22, 7-16) brought the game-winning run home in the bottom.

Lincoln trailed 3-2 in Game 2, but turned the tables on West with a three-run third and then four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings.

Thursday's best area games

Class 2A No. 11 Sioux Central 8, GTRA 1: Sioux Central scored a convincing win in its Twin Lakes Conference finale at Peterson Memorial Field, home of the Rebels.

Sioux Central (24-5, 8-2 Twin Lakes) scored three runs in the first two innings, then added five over the fifth and sixth innings.

Brynn Webber went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, two stolen bases and a run scored with a walk while Kendra Casey had two RBIs in the Rebels' win, and Sioux Central had one run batted in by Bradi Krager.

GTRA (14-13, 6-4) had five hits against Berkley Johannsen, who pitched a complete game for the win. Johannsen allowed the lone GTRA run while walking three and striking out three.

Class 1A No. 10 Logan-Magnolia 8, Class 2A No. 6 West Monona 1: Logan-Magnolia cruised to a non-conference victory over ranked West Monona by scoring two runs in the first inning and three each in the second and third.

West Monona (25-6) managed just one sixth-inning run scored by Brihanna Hill on a passed ball.

Logan-Magnolia (21-3) held the Spartans to just two hits, one each by Carly Miller and Hill. Abby Hiatt was the winning pitcher.

Class 1A No. 6 Remsen St. Mary's 13, Lawton-Bronson 0: Remsen Saint Mary's, champions of the War Eagle Conference, kept its winning streak in tact with a win at Sunrise Park in Remsen.

The Hawks (22-1) scored the three-inning non-conference victory behind a perfect game thrown by Josie Schwickerath. She struck out two.

Jacie Homan went for four RBIs against the Eagles (4-22), Octavia Galles drove in two runs for the Hawks and Claire Schroeder, Mya Bunkers, Halle Galles and Hannah Klein all drove in one.

Humboldt 7, Class 1A No. 4 Newell-Fonda 6: Humboldt got the better of Newell-Fonda in a non-conference hosted by the Mustangs.

Newell-Fonda (26-8) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but came up a run shy of extending the game as Humboldt (17-10) scored five of its runs over the last two frames.

Mia Walker pitched for Newell-Fonda and took the loss. She went seven innings and gave up seven runs, only three of which were earned, on seven hits, five walks and one hit batter. She struck out four and had two RBIs hitting.

Emma Erickson went for two Mustang RBIs as Mary Walker and Jaicee Vanderhoff each added one.

Humboldt's Reagan Lee and Abby Armitage each ended with two RBIs while Jayden Kutschara and Haley Satern both chipped in one.