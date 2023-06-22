SERGEANT BLUFF — Although the second of the two wins the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team secured over Bishop Heelan ended early via the 10-run rule, neither victory on Thursday came without some doubt.

The Class 4A 15th-ranked Warriors took Game 1 of the Missouri River Athletic Conference doubleheader at the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Baseball and Softball Complex by a 10-5 final over Heelan and won Game 2 in six innings, 16-6.

"It was frustrating starts to both games for us," said Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Jared Ocker. "But to climb back from deficits against a team like (Heelan) is pretty rare in one game, let alone two.

"But I'm proud of our girls for competing in those situations and keeping our composure. I was not expecting to 10-run them in the second game. We ran through all four of our pitchers, but that win was huge for us."

The wins kept SB-L atop the MRAC. Sioux City East also won two on Thursday, so with eight conference games left each and a 2-2 split of the season series between them, the Warriors stayed a game up.

SB-L (24-5, 17-3 MRAC) did a remarkable amount of scoring with two outs. The Warriors scored 19 of their 26 runs with two outs between the two games.

"We didn't come into this thinking it would be easy. We knew it'd be tough," said SB-L senior Cori Griebel. "We have good chemistry, and that really helps.

"We dug ourselves into a hole a little bit tonight, but that positive energy from the dugout didn't allow us to get down."

In Game 1, senior Ella Skinner blasted a two-run home with two outs for her first long ball of the season to pull the Warriors within two (5-3) in the third.

"We definitely had to work together for these wins," said Skinner. "With the postseason coming up, this was a really uplifting night. Heelan had some girls back from (the state-champion soccer team) that we didn't see the first time we played them. But everyone on our team helped each other out."

Senior Elise Evans-Murphy's base with two outs in the fourth tied Game 1 at five after a sacrifice fly by sophomore leadoff hitter Addison Wheeler scored freshman Bailey Moreau.

Still with two away, Skinner and senior Chloe Buss singled in runs to put the Warriors up 7-5.

In the fifth, Wheeler sent a two-run home run over the right field fence with two gone. In the next inning, pinch-hitter Emma Crooks drove in Buss with a two-out base hit to close out the scoring for the opener.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton hit three home runs in total. Wheeler, Skinner and Griebel all went deep to give SB-L 21 home runs for the season as a team.

Heelan (10-16, 7-11) scored first in the nightcap when senior Grace Nelson walked and worked around to third before scoring on a Warrior error. Nelson finished with two RBIs in each game for the Crusaders. Heelan's Maddie LaFleur had two RBIs in Game 1, and eighth-grader Makenna Baker drove in two in Game 2.

"I wasn't happy about some of the extra outs we gave them," Jared Ocker said. "But what we're doing at the plated helped make up for it. We're swinging well one through nine in the lineup, and getting a lot of extra-base hits helped us get away with some of the stuff in the field, but big-picture, we need to clean those things up."

Heelan again took the lead. Baker hit an RBI triple, an RBI base hit by senior Marin Frazee singled in Baker and Nelson singled in Frazee to make it 4-1 Heelan midway through the second.

The lead was cut to two when SB-L sophomore pinch-runner Tessa Navrkal scored on a passed ball. Wheeler then made it 4-3 Heelan with an RBI single to set up a two-RBI base hit by Skinner that gave SB-L a 5-4 lead and the Warriors wouldn't look back from there.

The Warriors' 16 runs in Game 2 came on 18 hits and their 10 runs in Game 1 were generated by 10 hits.

In total, Skinner went 5-for-6 with five RBIs over the two-game set. In Game 2, Evans-Murphy and Fitzgerald went a combined 7-for-8 with five runs driven in.

Sophomore Brooklyn Ocker got the Game 2 win after she tossed three innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks.

The Game 1 winner was sophomore Kamea Van Kalsbeek, who came on in relief of Regan Herbst in the second and threw 5 ⅓ scoreless innings. She allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out four.

Baker and Marin Frazee took the losses for Heelan.

As far as the race for the MRAC title, both SB-L and SC East have doubleheaders against Sioux City North and Le Mars yet.

East (20-8, 16-4) has two-game sets remaining with Council Bluffs Jefferson and Heelan, while the Warriors have doubleheaders against CB Lincoln and SC West.

"We've been talking about the postseason from Day 1," Jared Ocker said. "We've known since the end of last year that we need to get over that regional final hump. We made mistakes tonight that good teams don't do.

"Those need to go away if we want to get to where we want to because we're better than that."

Regardless, the Warriors' wins have the team feeling positive vibes.

"We'll be ready for whoever we need to play," Skinner said. "The five seniors on this team have really tried to step up and play our roles to the best of our abilities."