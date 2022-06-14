Senior duo looking to lead Heelan softball to state

SIOUX CITY — Trailing 10-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning Saturday against Sioux City East, the Bishop Heelan Crusader softball team needed a big at-bat.

With a runner on first base, senior Ella Fitzpatrick stepped up with a two-run home run to center field to tie the game. Heelan walked-off East in the eighth inning on a walk-off walk by Addison Kuehl to complete a sweep of East. The sweep moved Heelan into second in the Missouri River Activities Conference (MRAC) standings.

“It's always important when Heelan and East meet,” Crusaders coach Chris Fitzpatrick said. “I graduated in 1993 and we've been part of this rivalry for a long time. Bubba’s doing a great job over there. He's got a really good team, and they could have easily won this game just as easily as we did tonight. It's always a good night when we get two wins over Sioux City East.”

Fitzpatrick and Mariah Augustine — the two seniors for the Crusaders — have one more chance to get to Fort Dodge. They are trying to get Heelan to the state tournament, something they haven’t done in Augustine’s four previous years with the varsity team.

“It means a lot to be honest,” Augustine said. “I mean, I've been a part of this team for five years now and starting varsity freshman year, It's always been a goal to get to state and we have never gotten there. So to be senior and have this last chance to get there, I think it's really important and really special to me.”

Last years’ loss in the regional quarterfinals to Okoboji 2-0 was tough for the team and the coaching staff Chris Fitzpatrick said. The coaching staff felt like they needed to change their approach heading into the 2022 season.

“I think not only did it spark something for them (the players), but it sparks something for the coaches as well,” Coach Fitzpatrick said. “You know, we're taking a little different approach on the season this year where, it's not a win every single game type of deal, it's a little bit more laid back, and we're building for the end of the season.

“And if we keep improving, then I think we'll get to that point. But you once you get to the playoffs it’s win or go home, and it get tough,” Fitzpatrick continued.

For the seniors, last season’s loss in the quarterfinal hasn’t been forgotten, and they have been working to avenge that loss by getting to Fort Dodge.

“Trust me, throughout the year. I've had a lot of people remind me, ‘Hey, remember that 2-0 lost Okoboji at the end of the year,’” Ella Fitzpatrick said. “So that's always kind of been in the back of my mind. I don't like losing especially when it's tournament time. You're not supposed to lose, you're supposed to keep going. So that's always been in the back of my mind… And every game, we come out here, we don't want to feel how we felt after the Okoboji loss.”

Ella Fitzpatrick leads the team with a .411 batting average and a team-high eight doubles and three home runs to go with 17 RBI. Augustine leads the team with 19 RBI while hitting .393.

“It's super important and it’s important to a lot of us. We put a lot of time, put in a lot of work throughout the fall and winter,” Ella Fitzpatrick said. “Nights like tonight, especially, it's good to see that hard work reward us and we all know we can do it.

“And so it's very important, to every single one of us, that we make it to that state tournament and we have a deep state tournament run,” Fitzpatrick continued.

The two are also dugout leaders for the rest of the group as well. Both players are not only trying to be strong leaders, but are trying to teach leadership to the younger group who will hopefully carry that legacy on after this season.

Augustine and Fitzpatrick, who is in her second season with Heelan after moving to Sioux City from Omaha with her family, are making this year different for Ella’s father and head coach.

“It's going to be tough when we're done at the end of the year,” Coach Fitzpatrick said. “Mariah Augustine welcomed Ella in to Sioux City Heelan last year. We moved from Omaha, and this group has been phenomenal. It's going to be different this year, unlike any other years that I have coached.”

While the Crusaders are prepared for what will surely by an emotional end of the year regardless of the outcome, they have a lot of softball to play, and they have their eyes set on a bigger prize.

“Last year was definitely devastating,” Augustine said. “I think we're all crushed by a loss that seem so easy to us, but it really wasn't. So we have to come out here and try to make every single game count. Each and every single game we push ourselves harder and harder to hopefully to get to that point and not to lose once we get there.”

