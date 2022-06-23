Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball sweeps Heelan

SIOUX CITY – Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball picked up a two-game sweep of Bishop Heelan Thursday night at Scheels Park, winning game one 6-2 and game two 7-6.

A big throw from Bailey Moreau to third baseman Addison Wheeler tagged out the tying run in the bottom of the seventh of game two to complete the sweep.

“I’m very excited with how we played, we had a lot of young girls step up with a lot of big hits,” Warriors head coach Jared Ocker said. “I felt like they hit the ball hard the last three innings and we’re fortunate to get out of there with a win. A great throw by Bailey Moreau in right field.

“I was really trying to keep the winnign run off second base, I was yelling two, and she fired it to three but we had (the runner) out by a long way, it was a great way to finish,” Ocker continued.

The Warriors jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and lead throughout the entirety of the game. Heelan got within one, 6-5 in the sixth, but a Wheeler score on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh made it a two-run game again and despite an Angel Shaw home run in the bottom of the seventh, the Warriors were able to hang on.

Wheeler tallied two hits, including a home run, and two RBI while scoring three times for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in game two. Chloe Buss and Moreau tallied two hits each for the victorious Warriors.

Kamea Van Kalsbeek pitched three and two-thirds innings in the win, striking out four. Emma Crooks and Brooklyn Ocker pitched one and two-thirds each in relief.

Ella Fitzpatrick pinch hit in both the sixth and seventh innings, getting base hits both times and driving in one run for Bishop Heelan. Julie Verzal added one hit and two RBI. Marin Frazee doubled and Shaw homered.

Frazee took the loss in the circle, pitching five innings and allowing six runs, two earned. Shaw pitched the final two innings.

“Our pitchers have to get ahead in counts, we can’t be battling from 2-0, 3-0 counts, we can’t walk 10 batters, can’t hit four batters, can’t have five wild pitches in one game,” Heelan head coach Chris Fitzpatrick said. “And then our hitters have to be more consistent. We went through a spell where we were hitting the ball really well, and then right now we’re just not hitting it consistently.”

In game one, a six-run fifth inning was enough for the Warriors to win 6-2.

Addie Brown recorded three hits for the Warriors. Wheeler doubled and drove in a run. Regan Herbst struck out five over four innings and Ocker pitched the final three innings for the Warriors.

Grace Nelson recorded a pair of base hits and Frazee recorded an RBI-single for the Crusaders. Shaw pitched the complete game, striking out seven.

