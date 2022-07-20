Sioux Center can't capitalize on Tatum Schmalbeck home run in state softball loss to Williamsburg

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Sioux Center High School softball coach Kari Schmalbeck promptly called it a missed opportunity.

It had two on off back-to-back singles with two outs in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday afternoon. It had its best hitter in Tatum Schmalbeck step to the plate facing Williamsburg’s ace Peyton Driscoll.

"I knew she was going to come with a few changeups, keep me off-balanced," Tatum said.

That's exactly what happened.

Driscoll fanned Tatum Schmalbeck to end the threat, one of her 14 strikeouts to push the third-ranked team in Class 3A over the 14th-ranked Warriors 5-1 in a state quarterfinal contest at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

"They kind of nickeled and dimed us," Coach Schmalbeck said. "That was our big goal to avoid that big (inning)."

The Raiders (33-10) move onto the semifinals on Wednesday against second-ranked Davenport Assumption, who triumphed over Ballard 12-2 in six innings at 5 p.m.

Sioux Center will tangle with the Bombers in a consolation contest at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

"The girls have worked really, really hard to get to this point," Coach Schmalbeck said. "I don't think very many people expected us to get this far."

Williamsburg has been one of the hottest teams in the state, regardless of classification. It has won 11 straight and beat five straight ranked foes, two of them a pair of 5A state qualifiers in Pleasant Valley and West Des Moines Valley.

So to play into the seventh and hold the Raiders to nine hits is something the Warriors weren't too upset about.

"I was just happy we were able to adjust," Tatum Schmalbeck said. "I was working on keeping the ball lower in the zone. Anything up in the air in this wind could get taken pretty far."

Of the 14 batters retired on strikes by Driscoll, five of them were looking. The Warriors (22-10) had just two base runners – on two-out walks – through the first two innings.

Tatum Schmalbeck took matters into her own hands in the third.

The junior belted a no-doubt solo home run, her third of the year, over the center field fence, to make it a 3-1 ball game.

"I just wanted to produce for my team," she said. "I was looking to be more selective. Saw a good one and just turned on it."

It was the fifth that Sioux Center had the chance to make it a one-run ball game.

After the first two batters were retired, Annika Jahn and Willow Bleeker each reached via singles, the latter beating out a bunt. It brought Schmalbeck to the plate.

On a two-strike count, Driscoll took something off her changeup and thwarted any type of rally.

"That would have been a nice momentum changer for us," Coach Schmalbeck said.

Williamsburg had its first three batters in the lineup register hits in the opening frame. Elle Ridgeway drove in one on an RBI single then Jenna Thurm and Jersey Metz each recorded RBI groundouts.

Tatum Schmalbeck settled in and retired eight in a row. Sioux Center third baseman Ella Jahn got five straight ground balls to her and she chucked them to first.

"Maybe four (in a row), but not five," Jahn said.

Driscoll notched an RBI single in the fifth and Makenna Hughes recorded an RBI groundout in the fifth to cap the offense. Ridgeway and Baylie Von Ahsen each had two hits for Williamsburg.

Sioux Center had just three hits and only one runner reached scoring position. Its last seven batters were sent back to the dugout.

"We were prepared to play our hardest and no matter what happened, I'm still proud of my teammates for playing their hardest," Jahn said.

The Warriors have four senior starters that will play their final game on Wednesday morning. Jahn is going to relish the final seven innings with this bunch that sent the program to Fort Dodge for just the second time in school history.

"This program has meant so much," she said. "I've learned sports are more mental than physical. It is bigger than a game. As long as you're having fun with your teammates, that's what the reason for sports anyway is to have fun."

Coach Schmalbeck stressed afterwards she doesn't plan on taking another five-year hiatus.

"This is the first step to the future," she said. "Now we know what it takes to get here."