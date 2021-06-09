Sioux Center hands Sheldon first loss

Sheldon’s Dekker had eight strikeouts and surrendered seven hits.

“Our goal from the beginning has been we need to limit our own mistakes and we’re going to be in every ball game,” Sheldon Coach Jessica Stofferan said. “We kind of let one turn into two and then three. We kind of beat ourselves.

“Good teams will take advantage of the opportunity that’s given to them. If you give a team more than one chance. Hats off to them for taking advantage of our mistakes.”

It was the first setback for a youthful Sheldon team with just one senior on its roster.

“I’m looking forward to our next game to see how we respond,” Stofferan said. “I’m still very confident where we can be with this team. We just have to get past some of these little mistakes.”

Tatum Schmalback had a single and triple for the Warriors, who played at Hull Western Christian Thursday and at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday.

Sioux Center had a 5-0 conference mark heading into the Friday game, which completed the first six games of league play.

Sheldon, meanwhile, was 4-1 in the Siouxland and had a Friday contest at Sibley-Ocheyedan.

