Sioux City East softball recognizes Ashley (Vanderloo) Pugh in advance of IGHSAU Hall of Fame induction

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a junior, Pugh set the record hitting .602, then the following summer, Pugh recorded the second-highest average at .558.

Pugh hit .498 lifetime while donning an East uniform. She was also the 2009 Journal Metro Female Athlete of the Year.

She was a four-time all-stater, including first-team nods in both 2008 and 2009.

As far as memories, Pugh remembered the times where she spent with teammates on and off the field.

On the field, the memory that stuck out in Pugh’s mind the most was making it to the state tournament in 2009.

She was one of two seniors in that lineup, and the rest were mostly freshmen or sophomores. Brianna Mozer was the other Black Raiders senior on that roster, and Pugh remembered how much she and Mozer took the team on their backs.

East softball had made it to state before that, but there was good competition around, even in the Metro.

“That was always a goal of mine growing up,” Pugh said. “Looking back on everything, it makes everything a little bittersweet but getting inducted into the Hall of Fame makes everything a little sweeter."