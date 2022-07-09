Sioux City North softball defeats Sioux City West in Class 5A playoffs

SIOUX CITY — Brent Eickholt left the North High School softball huddle with something for the Stars to chew on Friday night: The game doesn’t know the score.

What the Stars softball coach meant was that no team is ever too good and no outcome is decided before the game has begun.

The Stars (11-24) will try to pull off a major upset on Saturday, thanks to a 10-2 win over West (0-38) on Friday at North’s softball field.

The Stars will face Class 5A second-ranked Fort Dodge at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

“I like my chances with my team every time we hit the field,” Eickholt said. “It’s regional time. Records are 0-0. We just have to play each game one game at a time. We tried not to get them focused past West, and if we didn’t do that, we don’t get the chance to play Fort Dodge.

“They lace their shoes up the same way we do,” Eickholt added. “We have got to represent and play error-free defense and be able to move the ball”

The game was rescheduled for Friday after rain soaked the North softball field on Thursday. That doesn’t give the Stars very much time to turn around to prepare for the Dodgers, but Eickholt isn’t afraid to back down from the challenge.

“When it’s time to play, then you need to be focused,” Eickholt said.

The Stars got things rolling in the first inning, thanks to a two-run single from Joslyn Vogt. Vogt is just an eighth grader.

With those two RBIs, Vogt jumped her total up to 11.

On Friday, Vogt was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.

She also got the job done in the circle.

Vogt pitched all seven innings, and held the Wolverines to two runs on one hit. She struck out 10 and walked three.

“That’s why she’s there,” Eickholt said. “She is been one of the molds of our team, defensively and offensively. That’s what I expect out of her. She got that base hit that got us going when we were just right there.”

Vogt also earned her fourth win on the season.

Even the eighth-grader admitted she’s gotten physically and mentally tougher as the season grew on.

“People don’t expect me to be that crazy,” Vogt said. “I like to have a positive mindset. I think that they’re just a batter and that I have to hit my spots. There are some pitches that still aren’t perfect, but it’s a lot better than the beginning of the season.”

The Stars gave Vogt run support in the third inning as they scored five times. Most of those runs came from bases-loaded walks.

Ataviah Van Buren had two hits for the Stars.

West collected both its runs in the third inning. Kaycie Boetger had the lone hit for the Wolverines, which was a double.