The Sioux City North High School girls' softball team takes two in a non-conference doubleheader against Underwood.

The Stars were victorious by final scores of 15-3 and 14-2 at North High School on Wednesday.

In Game 1, Sioux City North was able to take the win from Underwood in three innings.

The Stars were able to turn the first inning around after allowing the Eagles to score two runs on a wild pitch and a single. Senior Carlie Benson started off the North Star offense with a hit-by pitch and two stolen bases, putting her in scoring position.

A bunted single from senior Meara Lytton and a walk evened the score between the two teams. Another walk and line drive double to left field by senior Lauren Clark, allowed the North Stars to take the lead 4-2. Drawing another walk, Clark was able to score because of an error made by the Eagles catcher. By the end of the first inning, the North Stars are leading 5-2.

Senior pitcher Joslyn Vogt was able to carry her teams offensive momentum into her defense in the top of the second, striking out three consecutive batters in 14 pitches.

The Stars continued their offensive streak into the bottom of the second inning, starting with Zariah Van Buren walking and scoring on a single from junior Natalie Rasmussen and an error by the Eagles' shortstop.

Another walk and a single from Vogt brought Rasmussen home, making the score 7-2. An error by the Eagles' first baseman and a string of three hits, one double from Van Buren and two singles from Rasmussen and senior Lauren Woods, brought the score up to 13-2.

North (9-1) then fought through a tough top of the third, with an error and a single putting the Eagles (2-7) in scoring position. Vogt was up to the task, retiring two batters with a pop out and strikeout.

But the Eagles were able to capitalize with a double to center field by Claire Cook, scoring their runner from second. Just when things look to be going awry when Vogt hits the next batter, she is able to end the inning with another strikeout.

In the bottom the third, the North Stars are able to draw two more walks and a hit by pitch, putting runners on second and third. Two back-to-back singles from Lytton and Van Buren score both runners ending the game in accordance to the mercy rule.

North recorded nine total hits with Lytton, Van Buren and Rasmussen leading the team with two each. Benton, Rasmussen and sophomore Abbi Stevens each had two respective stolen bases. From the circle, Vogt pitched three innings with three hits, one walk, and seven strikeouts.

Game 2 much the same for the Stars

In game two of their doubleheader, North again was able to come out on top in just three innings.

The top of the first started similarly to that of the first game, with Underwood scoring two runs on two doubles, a single, and a fielders choice. Despite this, Woods now pitching, was able to end the inning with a strikeout.

But the Stars weren't able to make as impactful of a response in the bottom of the first, only scoring one run on a walk and stolen bases from Lytton and a single to left field by Rasmussen. A fielder's choice ended the inning, with North down 1-2.

North were back to offense in no time, however, with a dropped third strike, a ground out to the shortstop Vogt and a pop out to the catcher Rasmussen, ending the inning quickly. The North Stars were able to make a comeback in the bottom of the second, putting runners on first and second, with single to right field by Vogt and a walk from junior Sophie Verzani. An error from the Eagles' catcher allowed both runners to score and Benton to advance to third. A sacrifice fly from Lytton scored Benton, so North could take the lead 4-2.

The the top of the third was another quick defensive half for North, with two batters grounding out and one flying out to center field. The North Stars were then able to rally in the bottom of the third, starting with a walk from Clark, a single to from Vogt to right field, an error from the Eagles' shortstop and another walk, pushing Clark across home.

Another error from the Eagles' shortstop, a hit by pitch and three more walks put the score at 11-2 in favor of the Stars. Senior Mackenzie Dekok came in to pinch hit for Vogt and drove one to left field, scoring two more runs. One more walk and a hit by pitch allowed North to win again via the mercy rule.

Vogt led the the North Stars in hits with two singles and Stevens led in stolen bases with two. Woods took the win, recording three innings pitched with four hits, no walks and three strikeouts.