ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sioux Center erupted for five runers in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game as the Warriors beat rival MOC-Floyd Valley 12-5 in a first-round Class 3A softball tournament game Thursday night.

The Warriors jumped out to a 7-0 lead after scoring three in the top of the third and four in the top of the fourth. The Dutchmen rallied to cut the deficit to 7-5 after tallying a single run in the fourth and three in the fifth.

Senior Tatum Schmalbeck, a returning first-team all-state selection, picked up the win, Eighth grader Adison Brantsen had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors.

Sophomore Aubrey DeShaw led the Dutchmen with two hits. MOC-FV ends the season 19-10.

Sioux Center improved to 18-9 in its bid to return to the state tournament. The Warriors face 10th-ranked West Lyon (26-3) in the regional semifinals Saturday night in Larchwood.

West Lyon 12, Okoboji 0 (3 inn.)

Randi Childress, Jersey Hawf, Evy Knoblock and Gianna Klarenbeek collected two hits apiece for the 10th-ranked Wildcats.

Madison DeJong tossed a three-inning, no-hitter, striking out three.

Okoboji closes the season at 5-18.

Spirit Lake 4, Unity Christian 1

Morgan Fine scattered four hits while striking out five over seven innings to help lead the Indians in a Class 3A first-round game Thursday night.

Taylor Schneider went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Indians.

Cassady Dekkers led Unity with two hits, which included a double.

The Knights end the season with a 14-11 record.

Spirit Lake advances to play at No. 5-ranked Estherville Lincoln-Central (29-3) in the regional semifinals on Saturday.

The Midgets advanced with a 12-0 blanking of Sheldon in three innings Thursday night.