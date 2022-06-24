SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Gehlen Catholic senior Rylee Schnepf excels in softball despite knee injury

LE MARS, Iowa — Rylee Schnepf hasn’t let a bum knee keep her sidelined for her senior season.

In fact, she’s thrived through it.

Schnepf — this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week — has played volleyball and softball on a torn ACL for her senior season at Gehlen Catholic High School, and her softball season has been one to remember for her.

Schnepf entered Thursday’s game against Akron-Westfield with a 12-2 record and an earned run average of 0.97. She also has one save.

Opponents are hitting .173. Schnepf has allowed 13 earned runs off 61 hits.

Her strikeout-to-walk ratio might be the most impressive stat of all. Schnepf has 172 strikeouts but she has walked just five batters all season.

“No free bases, that’s the key,” Jays coach Tony Gunter said. “This year, she hasn’t allowed any free bases. To get on, either you get a hit or make an error. That has been a big plus. I think myself and the other coaches and fans are in awe of what she’s accomplishing.’

She has done this with one healthy knee.

“We let her go as long as she wants to go,” Gunter said. “I think everyone gets excited when she’s pitching, because we think we feel like it’s a game where we can win, especially in (War Eagle) conference play.”

Schnepf has four pitches she can use when she’s in the circle.

When she was young, she just had a fastball and a changeup.

Going into her junior year, according to Gunter, she came up with a screwball.

This year, the Jays (15-5) ace has added a drop-ball.

“She is very confident with her four pitches,” Gunter said. “We have focused on her changeup for years. It’s the best pitch in her arsenal.”

Schnepf hasn’t had to make any monumental changes with her delivery either. According to Gunter, she has adjusted her stride a little bit, but nothing too noticeable.

Schnepf said the key to her success this season is getting a feel for the strike zone early and sticking to where the home-plate umpire establishes his or her strike zone.

She’ll go to the dugout and talk it over with catcher Jayden Barthole and they’ll make the adjustments necessary to work in the strike zone.

“I like to know what the strike zone is, then you know what he will call,” the Jays senior said.

Schnepf has pitched 93 2/3 innings, out of an overall 125 2/3 innings for the team.

Thankfully, there are four underclassmen who have lended a helping hand for Schnepf.

Addie Konz has thrown the second-most innings on the Gehlen pitching staff in 26 2/3 innings. She has a 3-3 record with an 8.66 ERA.

Emerson Schmidt, Addison Kramer and Haley Lubben have teamed up to pitch the other five-plus innings and have combined to give up seven earned runs.

Schnepf has been hitting well, too.

Schnepf entered Thursday with a team-high 12 RBIs, and has been hitting .387. She has 24 hits and six of them are extra-base hits.

“You’d be amazed at how many doubles she hits,” Gunter said. “She hits it in the gaps and then we’re quick to get a courtesy runner in for her.”

Schnepf isn’t sure when she injured her knee. She did injure her knee during the softball season last summer, but considering how good she knew the Jays were going to be in volleyball, she wanted to be on the court with her teammates.

So, she played through it.

Schnepf and her family got her knee checked out after the Jays finished their 25-6 season at the state volleyball tournament.

The news was kind of what she expected to hear: It was a torn ACL. All that went through Schnepf’s mind was she wanted to be ready to go for softball.

“I wanna help my team as much as I can,” Schnepf said. “I know if I’m there for them, that’ll show them strength. It’s like, ‘OK, if she’s playing injured, I can play injured.’ We can all play together.”

Once her time with the Jays is done, she’ll study marketing at the University of South Dakota.

