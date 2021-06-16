SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK; Kingsley-Pierson's Delaney Iseminger locks down runners behind the plate

She said that it was awesome to see the play get executed by her teammates, and she hopes to have more chances at that in the remaining 10 games, including Wednesday’s affair against Lawton-Bronson.

Iseminger is second among Panthers hitters with 16 RBIs, only trailing McKenzie Goodwin by one. Iseminger is hitting .368, and she leads her team with eight doubles and one triple.

Iseminger is the battery mate of a pitching staff that has a 3.21 ERA, led by Hannah Koch.

Iseminger thought going into the season her hitting wouldn’t be as productive. She knew she was going to see tough pitching, including girls she’s not familiar hitting against.

“It’s been an adjustment getting on them, but other than that, I just hit in the offseason,” Iseminger said. “I think this year, it’s just a wake-up call. I work every day to get ready for the next game.”

The Panthers are 9-8 overall, and have a 4-5 record in the Western Valley Conference. The Panthers face tough competition every night, including against the likes of West Monona, Ridge View, River Valley and Westwood.

“I think it’s just who we are as a team,” Iseminger said. “We lift each other up and we move on to the next play.”