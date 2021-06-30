SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Newell-Fonda's Ella Larsen steps up leadership on diamond

Newell-Fonda High School senior Ella Larsen has been on a successful ride throughout her five years playing multiple sports for the Mustangs.
Her final trip may include one last appearance at the state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
Larsen, this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week, entered Wednesday’s game against Alta-Aurelia leading the Class 1A top-ranked Mustangs with a .451 batting average and 44 RBIs.
Larsen started as an eighth grader, playing different positions from pitcher to first baseman.
She was in the circle predominantly early in her career, but in the last couple years, Larsen has moved over to first base.
“She knew that to give our team the best chance to win, she moved over to first base,” Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow said. “She’s just a rock there. She knows that she will do whatever she can to help the team out. She wants to pitch but she knows what her role is.”
According to Darrow, Larsen was moved over to first base after she and the coaching staff figured out that Larsen’s arm couldn’t handle the day-to-day stress that an ace goes through.
Larsen still pitches some, but freshman Kierra Jungers has taken on that responsibility. Larsen has pitched 17 1/3 innings, with a 3-1 record and a 2.42 ERA.
“She’s a gamer,” Darrow said. “You hit her the ball, and she’ll make the play. She’ll dive into first base. She wants the ball in her hand whether it’s in the circle or at first base.”
As a first baseman, Larsen keeps the infield relaxed at all times. She points out what plays need to be made and she’s the leader on the infield.
In fact, she’s been a leader for the Mustangs for quite some time now.
Even though she’s only a senior, she’s been a leader for a couple years.
“Ella is someone who works really hard to elevate her game and make her teammates better,” Darrow said. “Even this year, you could see her elevate that. Now that she’s a senior, you can see her be a leader and get the younger kids’ confidence in their game.
“She’s just a natural leader,” Darrow added. “She played a lot of games and she knows what our team needs.”
The Mustangs enter Wednesday’s game against the Warriors with a 28-4 record, and a 10-0 record in the Twin Lakes Conference.
Their four losses have come against bigger schools: Spirit Lake, Fort Dodge, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Central Springs. All four teams have been ranked so far this season, with the exception this week being the Indians.
Newell-Fonda is playing in another challenging tournament come Saturday, as it’ll compete in the Storm Lake Tournament.
The Mustangs will play 2A No. 10 West Monona at 1 p.m. Saturday, then River Valley at 5 p.m.
The Mustangs made it to the state tournament last season, but they lost in the state quarterfinals in a 3-0 defeat to Lisbon.
Honorable mentions
Grace Fuhrman, South O’Brien softball: Fuhrman struck out 12 batters in a make-up game last week against Trinity Christian.
Carter Bleil, Woodbury Central baseball: Bleil is in the Top 20 statewide in RBI (37).