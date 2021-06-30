SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Newell-Fonda's Ella Larsen steps up leadership on diamond

“She’s a gamer,” Darrow said. “You hit her the ball, and she’ll make the play. She’ll dive into first base. She wants the ball in her hand whether it’s in the circle or at first base.”

As a first baseman, Larsen keeps the infield relaxed at all times. She points out what plays need to be made and she’s the leader on the infield.

In fact, she’s been a leader for the Mustangs for quite some time now.

Even though she’s only a senior, she’s been a leader for a couple years.

“Ella is someone who works really hard to elevate her game and make her teammates better,” Darrow said. “Even this year, you could see her elevate that. Now that she’s a senior, you can see her be a leader and get the younger kids’ confidence in their game.

“She’s just a natural leader,” Darrow added. “She played a lot of games and she knows what our team needs.”

The Mustangs enter Wednesday’s game against the Warriors with a 28-4 record, and a 10-0 record in the Twin Lakes Conference.