SIOUXLAND ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Woodbury Central's Maddie Schultz reflects on time on IGHSAU committee

MOVILLE, Iowa — Even though Maddie Schultz has had an unforgettable year as a Woodbury Central High School senior, it’s not over yet.

Schultz has been a solid hitter at the No. 4 spot in the Wildcats lineup, and last week, she contributed as the Wildcats went 1-2 against tough competition.

Schultz’s big night last week came last Wednesday against Lawton-Bronson, where she went 2-for-5 with a home run in a 12-2 win over the Eagles.

Schultz knocked in two runs that night, and on the season, she‘s hitting .320 with seven RBIs. Schultz also has two homers to her account for her senior season.

She’s on her way to matching and potentially surpassing her season totals from last season. As a junior, Schultz hit .275 with six homers and 28 RBIs.

While she’s off to a good start to the season, Schultz has had much more to celebrate, and she’s this week’s Siouxland Athlete of the Week.

Earlier in March, Schultz receive the Wayne E. Cooley Scholarship Award, one of the top awards for an Iowa high school girl to receive.

The Wildcats senior was the top one out of 98 applicants for the award dedicated to the former Executive Director of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

The IGHSAU saw Schultz stand out in the areas of discipline, perseverance, character, citizenship, and leadership, and that’s why she earned a $15,000 scholarship.

She received said award at the state basketball tournament on March 4.

“It’s a lot of emotions,” Schultz said. “It’s just really neat and this all has been a cool experience. Getting the scholarship, that process made me really nervous.”

Schultz is also one of two area girls who are on the union’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, which consists of a group of statewide student-athletes who help the IGHSAU to help relay issues that they’re hearing from students at their own and surrounding schools.

Schultz was also on the committee last school year.

“I have really enjoyed it,” Schultz said. “It’s really been neat. It’s something that not a lot of students get to experience and go through. I’ve learned a lot about different leadership positions and how to take different ideas and incorporate them into my schools.”

Schultz said that it has been odd being one of 14 girls serving on the committee, especially when they met virtually because of the pandemic.

“We finally got back to meeting in-person and there weren’t many restrictions and that’s nice,” said Schultz back in March. “So, with the girls’ union, we focus on issues in our schools or going on with girls athletics. We talk about opportunities and things we can help to do with that.”

The other area student on that committee is Bishop Heelan’s Jada Newberg.

"I think both of us really enjoyed it, and it's cool for both of us to represent Northwest Iowa," Schultz said.

Honorable mentions

Austin Van Wyk, Western Christian boys soccer: The Wolfpack senior scored the lone goal in regulation during Saturday’s 2-1 state championship loss to Davenport Assumption.

Gracie Knobloch, H-M-S softball: The Hawks freshman leads the state in batting average, entering Thursday, at .727.

