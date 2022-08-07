SOFTBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Schmalbeck leads Warriors to second state appearance

The Sioux Center softball program made history with its second state tournament appearance this summer, but for Journal Softball Coach of the Year Kari Schmalbeck, having her family by her side made the experience that much better.

The Warriors finished the season 22-11 with a 13-3 conference record, one game behind West Lyon in the Siouxland Conference.

A postseason run through Unity Christian, MOC-Floyd Valley and Estherville Lincoln Central sent Schmalbeck’s Warriors to the state tournament for the second time in school history.

“I would say a lot of that is credit to the girls,” Schmalbeck said. “Going into the season, we didn't really know what to expect. We had some open positions and some switching and moving around and so, we basically just decided to take it one game at a time and use the beginning of the season to figure out where we were at, and who would who would fit best.”

A challenge opening stretch was exactly what the Warriors, led by all-state selection Tatum Schmalbeck, needed to find a footing, especially for a nearly brand new infield.

Outside of a position change from second base to shortstop for one of Schmalbeck’s infielders, the rest of the infield was new this season, and despite the changes around the diamond, Sioux Center led the conference in defensive fielding percentage.

“Their work ethic was second to none,” Schmalbeck said. “They put in a lot of extra time. Our whole infield basically was a new infield, we had one girl switch over from second to short, but otherwise we had a whole new infield. So then, to lead the Siouxland conference in defensive fielding percentage this really shows a credit to the extra time and effort and dedication that the girls gave.”

The extra work paid dividends come regional championship time, as Estherville-Lincoln Central, who went to Sioux Center and beat the Warriors to go to state last season, was the lone team standing in the way of Schmalbeck’s team and their goal.

After being the home team the year ago, Sioux Center felt like the pressure was on E-LC this time around, and the calm feeling the Warriors had prevailed.

“We felt like we had the less pressure you know, we were the underrated team, the lower seed, so we kind of just went and did our thing,” Schmalbeck said. “I think it was the second inning, we kind of got on the board right away. I think the girls just relaxed once we put the ball in play and executed some things offensively.”

The trip to Fort Dodge didn’t go the Warriors way, falling to Williamsburg in the opening round and Ballard in the consolation game, but the memories made is what will stick with Schmalbeck.

Schmalbeck’s daughters, junior Tatum and freshman Maci, both played for the Warriors this summer, and Kari’s husband, Brian is an assistant coach. The trip almost felt like a vacation for the Schmalbeck’s.

“I'm super proud of all the girls on the team, and, you know, I wanted it for the whole team just as much as my daughter's,” Schmalbeck said. “Because, I was fortunate enough to be the one to take them in 2017, so I knew the memories that would be made there outside of the game of softball, just lifelong memories that they'll be able to look back on and talk about for years to come.

“So, I wanted it for all the girls, but then to have, my whole family down there with my husband as an assistant and my two daughters it was it was probably a very memorable family vacation so to speak," Schmalbeck continued.

The Schmalbeck family will be back with the softball program in full force next season for the final time, as Tatum is starting her senior year this fall. Coach Schmalbeck is hoping that the experiences of this year will only fuel the returners next season, but until then, Schmalbeck is nothing but thankful for her team.

“Overall, I'm just super proud of them,” Schmalbeck said. “Like I said, all of these honors don't come without having a team that that gets to work hard for you, and I guess I just get to be allowed to enjoy the ride. So, it's just been a fun, enjoyable season.”