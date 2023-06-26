Remsen St. Mary's moved up one spot in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's latest Class 1A softball poll.

The Hawks rose from seventh to sixth in the poll released last Thursday, a day after beating Class 2A-ranked West Monona 6-1.

St. Mary's (19-1) has won 14 straight since its only loss of the season, 2-1, to Fort Dodge St. Edmond's on June 3.

West Monona, which fell from third to sixth, has won four straight since the IGHSAU released its latest 2A poll. The Spartans captured the Western Valley Conference Tournament title with a 8-1 win over MVAOCOU on June 22, and 10-ruun ruled Gehlen Catholic and South O'Brien in the Westwood Tournament this weekend by 11-1 and 16-2 scores, respectively.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton fell one spot in the Class 4A poll, from 14th to 15th, while Storm Lake, the previously No. 15, dropped out of the rankings.

In 1A, Newell-Fonda stayed at No. 4. Sioux Central fell from 11th to 12th in 2A, while West Lyon also dropped a spot, from No. 9 to 10 in 3A.

Postseason play begins Friday in 1A and 2A, while first-round tournament games in 3A, 4A and 5A start July 6.

IGHSAU rankings through June 22

CLASS 1A

1. Martensdale St. Mary's (2)

2. North Linn (1)

3. SE Warren (3)

4. Newell-Fonda (4)

5. Wayne (5)

6. Remsen St. Mary's (7)

7. Clarksville (9)

8. Sigourney (8)

9. Ft. Dodge St. Edmond (6)

10. Logan-Magnolia (10)

11. Earlham (14)

12. Twin Cedars (15)

13. Mason City Newman Catholic (11)

14. Griswold (13)

15. Exirea-EHK (12)

Dropped out: None

CLASS 2A

1. Iowa City Regina (1)

2. Van Meter (4)

3. Central Springs (2)

4. Lisbon (4)

5. Interstate 35 (8)

6. West Monona (3)

7. Cascade (10)

8. Missouri Valley (9)

9. Wilton (7)

10. North Union (6)

11. Northeast (11)

12. Sioux Central (12)

13. Wapsie Valley (NR)

14. Jesup (13)

15. South Hardin (14)

Dropped out: Waterloo Columbus Catholic (15)

CLASS 3A

1. Williamsburg (1)

2. Davenport Assumption (2)

3. Mt. Vernon (5)

4. Davis County (3)

5. Estherville-Lincoln Central (4)

6. Dubuque Wahlert (6)

7. Saydel (7)

8. Chariton (10)

9. Solon (8)

10. West Lyon (9)

11. Benton Comm. (NR)

12. Albia (11)

13. Greene County (14)

14. Grinnell (12)

15. West Liberty (NR)

Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (13); Center Point-Urbana (15)

CLASS 4A

1. Carlisle (1)

2. North Polk (4)

3. Fort Dodge (3)

4. Dallas Center-Grimes (2)

5. Norwalk (7)

6. Indianola (6)

7. Cedar Rapids Xavier (10)

8. Western Dubuque (5)

9. Winterset (8)

10. North Scott (9)

11. ADM (NR)

12. Burlington (11)

13. Maquoketa (NR)

14. Gilbert (12)

15. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (14)

Dropped out: Clear Creek-Amana (13); Storm Lake (15)

CLASS 5A

School (Last Week)

1. Ankeny Centennial (1)

2. Waukee Northwest (3)

3. Ankeny (2)

4. Muscatine (4)

5. SE Polk (6)

6. WDM Valley (7)

7. Bettendorf (8)

8. Linn-Mar (5)

9. Pleasant Valley (9)

10. Johnston (10)

11. DBQ Hempstead (11)

12. Waukee (NR)

13. Des Moines Lincoln (12)

14. Iowa City Liberty (14)

15. Cedar Rapids Jefferson (NR)

Dropped out: Ottumwa (13); Dubuque Senior (15)