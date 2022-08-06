SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Newell-Fonda's Macy Sievers brings confidence and production in final season

Macy Sievers made a switch after her sophomore season that impacted how she hit at the plate as a junior and a senior.

Sievers was a left-handed hitter as a freshman and sophomore at Newell-Fonda High School, but the Mustangs standout went back over to the right-handed hitters box, bringing more confidence and production.

Sievers had plenty of both this season, and she is the 2022 Journal Softball Player of the Year.

This season, Sievers led the Mustangs with a .470 batting average in the lead-off spot, also leading the team with 63 hits and 57 runs.

Of those 63 hits, just 15 of those were extra-base hits.

Sievers’ 134 at-bats came from the right side, which she feels better at.

She hit well from the left side, but there was just something missing. Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow noticed that, too, so she and her assistants had her try hitting back on the right side.

“It was definitely a challenge at first,” Sievers said. “You had to switch your arms and hands on the bat. I just got used to it at practice. We spend a lot of time in the batting cage. So, I think the more reps I got, the more comfortable I got on the right side again.”

Sievers said what allowed her to get more comfortable was getting a more level swing and putting more speed behind her swing.

She just felt better swinging it from the side she did when she first played softball.

“I definitely felt like I had more power and I was a lot more confident when I went up to the plate, knowing that I was gonna be able to swing and not just stick my bat out there and hope I hit it or tap it,” Sievers said. “It's definitely nice having a lot of power and like just having that confidence, I think when you have power, you know, like you're, you have confidence, you're like, I can do this. I can't. When you walk up to the plate, you're not doubting yourself. You just have to have a positive mind. So I think that knowing I could have power and be a strong hitter that just helped my confidence walking up to the plate.”

Sievers only struck out six times this season.

Sievers also made an impact in the circle.

She didn’t pitch many games because Kierra Jungers had another solid season. Jungers pitched in 30 games, going 27-5 with a 1.56 earned run average.

When Sievers had the ball, however, she threw well, too.

Sievers had 10 starts this season, and she earned eight wins. She was 8-0 with a 2.15 ERA in 55 1/3 innings.

Sievers collected 60 strikeouts and walked just 16.

The Newell-Fonda senior said her offspeed pitches were the key to success this summer.

“They were just more consistent,” she said.

According to Darrow, Sievers wasn’t the type of pitcher who was looking for strikeouts. She had the stuff to strike a batter out when she needed to, but her defense was solid enough to lean on.

“Her demeanor in the circle, she’s just a gamer,” Darrow said. “She knew her role. She knew people were going to get hits off of her, and I think she used her defense to her best ability. She just had to get the batters to hit the ball so her defense could help her out.”

Ending on a win

For the second straight softball season, Sievers and the Mustangs ended it on a win.

Granted, this season felt a little bittersweet.

Last summer, the Mustangs won the Class 1A championship on a 38-4 record. They beat North Butler in a defensive battle, Southeast Warren in the offensive explosion of that tournament, then limited Lisbon to one run to one title.

The Mustangs got back to the 2022 state tournament, but they faced Martensdale St. Mary’s in the quarterfinal.

The Blue Devils defeated the Mustangs in the state quarterfinals this year, stopping the chances for a repeat at Newell-Fonda.

The Mustangs were, of course, heartbroken that they couldn't win it back-to-back years, but Darrow knew that her girls would come back and make a statement in the consolation game.

The Mustangs did just that.

“It showed a lot about their leadership,” Darrow said. “They had a positive attitude going into that final game. Her senior leadership to show the younger girls that we have one more game, let’s go out and come out with a win.”

Newell-Fonda defeated Lisbon for the second straight season in the season finale, 7-1.

Sievers went 0-2 on the afternoon, but she was just as happy that her team won the last game of the season — and in her case — her career.

“We definitely fell short of one of our main goals, but getting another game and to end like my season and our entire season, just on a win and on a high was great to get one more day to put on a Mustang uniform meant a lot,” Sievers said. “I've been playing a lot of sports with a lot of the same girls going to a small school for so many years. So just knowing it was my last time. It really just, it hit me. I mean, it was like, wow. It went by really fast.”

Going forward

Sievers decided right away in the school year what her future was going to look like. Starting in the fall, she’ll be with the Dordt University women’s basketball team.

Sievers was a three-time champion with the Mustangs basketball team, and she’s hoping that she can help the Defenders win a title, too.

“I'm very excited to get there and get to work,” Sievers said. “I've been to a couple open gyms and played some basketball with them and it's been a lot of fun.”

Sievers said that she can use her speed to help push the ball up the floor. Dordt likes to play a fast-paced game, which fits Sievers’ game well.

“She is a player who Newell-Fonda will always remember,” Darrow said.