Softball roundup: Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins two in Denison

DENISON, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Denison-Schleswig 14-0 Saturday morning in Denison.

Elise Evans-Murphy tallied three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Warriors. Brooklyn Ocker, Addison Wheeler and Chloe Buss tallied three hits each. Ocker struck out five in three innings.

Cambri Brodersen, Hannah Slater and Teryn Fink tallied one hit each for the Monarchs. Norah Huebert took the loss.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13, Pocahontas Area 1: Elise Evans-Murphy tallied five hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors to a 13-1 win over Pocahontas Area.

Cori Griebel added three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors. Kamea Van Kalsbeek struck out 15 batters over seven innings in the win.

Kaylynn Reed and Halee Hauswirth each hit a double in the loss for Pocahontas Area.

Bishop Heelan 12, Sioux City East 6: Marin Freeze and Maddie LaFleuer tallied four RBI each in Heelan’s 12-6 win over East.

Sophia Kuntz tallied two hits and two RBIs each. Frazee pitched five innings in the win.

Atlantic 7, Heelan 6: Grace Nelson tallied two hits and two RBIs in Heelan’s 7-6 loss to Atlantic.

Kenley Meis and Mariah Augustine tallied two hits each for the Crusaders. Angel Shaw struck out seven over five innings in the loss.

Unity Christian 12, West 1: Breanna Loker tallied two hits in West’s 12-1 loss to Unity Christian.

Kate Walhof tallied four hits for Unity Christian. Courtney Joiner pitched four and two-thirds innings.

North Union 18, West 0: Ofelia Rivera and Breanna Loker tallied one hit each in West’s 18-0 loss to North Union.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 16, Lawton-Bronson 0: Kailani Maae, Avery Noble, Raya Van Beek and Marissa Pottebaum drove in two RBIs each to lead the Nighthawks to a 16-0 win over Lawton-Bronson.

Pottebaum recorded two hits for the Nighthawks. Jewel Bergstrom and Raya Van Beek combined for three no-hit innings.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 5, West Sioux 3: Raya Van Beek tallied two hits and three RBIs to lead the Nighthawks to a 5-3 win over West Sioux.

Ellie Woelber tallied two hits for the Nighthawks. Jewel Bergstrom struck out eight in the win.

Friday's scores

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13, East 2: The Cedar Rapids Kennedy Cougars defeated East 13-2 Friday.

Olivia Mentzer hit a two-run home run for the Black Raiders in the loss. Kennedy Wineland hit a double. Gracie Bruening and Addyson Junge tallied base hits.

Brylee Hempey took the loss, pitching five innings.

Fort Dodge 10, East 0: Tory Bennett tallied two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs in Fort Dodge's 10-0 win over East.

Jalen Adams hit a two-run home run for Dodgers. Mariah Myers added two hits. Adams struck out seven over three innings in the win.

Kennedy Wineland and Addyson Junge tallied one hit each for East. Lexi Plathe pitched five innings in the loss.

Jefferson 7, West 2 (Game 1): Alysa Aruther and Alyssa Denman tallied two RBIs each in Jefferson's 7-2 win over West Friday.

Carley Steinspring, Jazlynn Sanders and Arthur tallied two hits each for the Yellow Jackets.

Denman pitched seven innings in the win.

Jefferson 12, West 2 (Game 2): Lexi Smith and Carley Steinspring tallied three RBIs each for Jefferson in a 12-2 win over West.

Smith picked up three hits to lead the Yellow Jackets. Steinspring pitched five innings in the win.

MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1: Carlin Smith struck out eight batters over seven innings in MOC-Floyd Valley’s 8-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Carolynn Meines tallied three hits and three RBIs for the Dutchmen. Addison Wierda added three hits.

Addy Mosier tallied two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors. Addie Brown and Chloe Buss tallied two hits each. Regan Herbst took the loss in the circle.

