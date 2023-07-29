Sioux Center senior Tatum Schmalbeck, Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt and Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Elise Evans-Murphy led the Siouxland selections to the Iowa High School Girls Coaches' All-State softball teams.

Schmalbeck was a first-team selection in Class 3A to make her a three-time all-state selection and the senior Evans-Murphy and Huckfelt were a first-teamers in Class 4A.

Evans-Murphy was named conference Player of the Year and was picked to the All-West district team after leading SB-L to a Missouri River Athletic Conference title. She hit .437 for her senior season with 57 RBIs (most in Class 4A) and 55 runs scored. It makes Evans-Murphy a two-time all-stater as she was also a third-teamer in 2021 as a sophomore.

The junior Huckfelt was also all-district in the West as she hit .534 with 47 RBIs. She hit 13 home runs and 11 doubles, plus scored 23 runs.

Schmalbeck hit for a .542 average and led the Warriors in RBIs (36), home runs (seven) doubles (eight) and total bases (78). She was also the team's ace in the circle with a 2.15 earned run average in over 130 innings pitched with a 16-8 record. She also collected all-district and All-Siouxland Conference.

Sioux City East senior third baseman Alexys Jones was named to the Class 5A second team. Jones also collected all-district honors in 5A's West region.

East junior Olivia Mentzer and SC North senior catcher Natalie Rasmussen were both named to the third team in 5A.

Both Jones and Mentzer hit over .430 for the Back Raiders. Jones had 51 RBIs with 11 home runs and seven doubles. Mentzer went for 47 RBIs and 17 total extra-base hits and nine stolen bases.

Rasmussen hit an even .500 over 100 at-bats this season with 31 RBIs and 23 extra-base hits.

The Class 3A second-team included Aubrey DeShaw from MOC-Floyd Valley and a duo from West Lyon in Jersey Hawf and Evy Knoblock. On the 3A third team, Makenna Walhof, Sioux Center and Taylor Schneider, Spirit Lake were recognized.

Each of the players recognized on the 3A all-state team were also named to the All-West region team, with the addition of all-district senior Carolyn Meines from MOC-Floyd Valley.

The sophomore DeShaw hit .441 with 34 RBIs.

Hawf and Knobock both finished the season with a .439 average. Knoblock, a junior, had 31 RBIs to Hawf's 24 while Hawf's 33 runs scored was three more than her teammate. Hawf, a sophomore, also saw over 109 innings in the circle and went 15-3 with a 1.28 ERA.

Walhof hit .434 with 24 RBIs and nine extra-base hits. She also saw 25 innings in the circle and was also all-district in the West.

Schneider, who was also all-district, hit .391 with 19 RBIs and scored 16 runs and was a third-teamer last season as well.

In Class 4A, the second-team included Jenny Luevano of Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley and Spencer's Jada Piercy. Both Piercy and Huckfelt represented Spencer on the 2022 all-state third-team in 4A.

Luevano, a senior, hit for a .460 average with 31 RBIs and 34 runs scored.

Piercy was also named all-district after she hit .523 with 26 RBIs as a senior.

Storm Lake's Josie Hernandez was named to the 4A third team. Hernandez was also named to the All-West district team.

Iowa Girls Coaches' Association website: https://www.iagca.org/softball