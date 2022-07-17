STATE SOFTBALL PREVIEWS: Newell-Fonda, Sioux Center and Remsen St. Mary’s head to Fort Dodge

FONDA, Iowa – There has been little to no talk of the 2021 season for the Newell-Fonda softball program, but it’s not due to a lack of success.

The 2021 Class 1A State Champions are headed back to the state tournament in Fort Dodge this week, but they are not thinking about last year’s title game victory.

“We haven't even ever talked about, you know, what we did last year really,” Newell-Fonda head coach Courtney Darrow said. “We know, any season, any time, every team is going to be playing their best against us. The good thing about this group of girls, you know, they've had pressure situations. Regional finals in volleyball, state basketball, state track and now, the softball season.

“What we did last year was great, it was great memories, and it helped us prepare for this year, to know that we can do it and these girls know that the 2022 season is a new season and it's a chance for these girls to put a statement on the Newell-Fonda legacy too,” Darrow continued.

The Mustangs are back in the state tournament after defeating Woodbine 4-0 in the 1A Region 2 Championship. They have yet to allow a run in the postseason with wins over Storm Lake St. Mary’s (12-0), GTRA (1-0) and Woodbine.

The pitching success comes from a pair of arms, sophomore Kierra Jungers and senior Macy Sievers. Jungers has started 28 games this season and holds a 26-4 record with a 1.60 ERA. Jungers struck out 246 batters in 166 innings. Sievers is 8-0 with a 2.15 ERA.

“Kierra’s really stable as our number one. She’s very calm and plays well beyond her years as a sophomore,” Darrow said. “Her youth never shows, she plays like a senior, just like Macy does. Macy’s a great number two, she knows that if her number is called, she’s willing to do whatever she can.”

Newell-Fonda (35-4) is the second seed in this year’s 1A tournament, and plays Martensdale-St. Mary’s (24-3) in the first round Tuesday at 7 p.m. A win could set up a rematch from last year’s title game, as Lisbon (35-4) is the third-seed and plays Twin Cedars (26-3) in the opening round.

The Mustangs goal in order to find success in the state tournament is simple, one step at a time.

“I've always said the goal is to take it one pitch, one out, one inning at a time, control what you can control,” Darrow said. “We're not going to worry about what the other team’s doing, how they prepared for us. We're just going to keep doing what we have done this whole journey, this whole season.”

Sioux Center to make second state tournament appearance

In 2017, the last time the Warriors made a state tournament appearance, head coach Kari Schmalbeck and assistant coach Brian Schmalbeck’s two daughters were in the sixth and fourth grade. This year, the four of them will look to give Sioux Center it’s first, first round victory at the state tournament.

The Schmalbeck sisters, junior Tatum and freshman Maci start for the Warriors, and those two, along with their teammates, are in a position to leave their own mark in the legacy of Sioux Center softball.

“I just know firsthand how hard these athletes have worked and the time that they've put in,” Kari Schmalbeck said. “They’re just a special group of girls wanting to just create their own mark and make their own memories down there. And so that was just really exciting for all of them. And in preparation too, they just put in a lot of extra time and work throughout the regional tournament knowing it was becoming more and more of a reality to have their chance and now they get that.”

The sixth seeded Warriors (22-9) will have the challenge of taking on the third-seeded Williamsburg (32-10) Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., but coming off an upset over then No. 5 in Class 3A Estherville Lincoln Central, the Warriors are not to be overlooked.

The Warriors are not going to change anything about themselves at this point and have spent the time since Tuesday’s win focusing on themselves and their strengths. Coach Schmalbeck is aware of the challenge and experience that Williamsburg presents, but she believes her team is prepared for it.

“We've really practiced a lot of offensive preparation and I know with Williamsburg, we're facing another really good pitcher,” Schmalbeck said. “They've been down there, this is their third year in a row. Their experienced down there, we’re not…. So we've done a lot of preparation, even mental preparation as well as physical preparation, and not to get away from our strengths and what got us there.”

Another way the Warriors tried to prepare for the level of play at state is scrimmaging another Siouxland state qualifying team, Remsen St. Mary’s. The Class 1A four seed traveled to Sioux Center Friday for a scrimmage to get each team ready for state play.

“We don't face them during the season, we won't see them, obviously, down there, so for both of us to get some live play it was a controlled environment where we could practice certain defensive situations that we wanted to work on offensive situations,” Schmalbeck said. “It’s just really good preparation for both teams, actually, to see quality opponents and get ready to go down next week.”

The Hawks return for a second straight year

It took a second straight year of defeating Akron-Westfield in the Region 1 Championship to get the Hawks back to the state tournament, but this year’s team is ready for a new challenge, getting a first round win in Fort Dodge.

The first round win has evaded Remsen St. Mary’s each trip to the state tournament, but now as a top seed (fourth in Class 1A), the Hawks are preparing to put those demons to rest.

“We've never won the opening round game, and that's just a goal that I set,” head coach Monte Harpenau said. “I said, you know, you're the four seed, you're probably the first one that's been a higher seed to start, so use this to be your goal (for the first round) and just take it one game at a time.”

Since Monday’s win over Akron-Westfield, the Hawks have taken a day off, done live hitting and scrimmaged Sioux Center Friday. Sunday is another rest day for the Hawks ahead of the trip to Fort Dodge.

A focus for this year’s team has been to get started right away, especially on the offensive end. Harpenau felt like they weren’t quite ready to play at the start of their first round game last season, and wants to avoid seeing that happen again this year.

“They were really disappointed in their performances last year, so they're going to go down there with the attitude, like they have all season, of we're going to come out on top of every game,” Harpenau said.

Despite holding the best record, win percentage wise, of any team at the state tournament in Class 1A, the Hawks (27-2) are the four seed. Their first round match-up is the fifth-seeded Southeast Warren (23-4) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Southeast Warren has hit 31 home runs this season, compared to three for the Hawks.

Southeast Warren’s 31 home runs are the second most in Class 1A, and the most of any qualifying team in the class.

“They have 31 home runs on the season, so that's really impressive for a small school, or any school in any class,” Harpenau said. “We played Wayne, who’s a conference opponent of (Southeast Warren) last year, so we know they're going to be a really formidable opponent.”

Remsen St. Mary’s on the other hand, has three home runs on the season, as they use their speed on the base paths to create scoring opportunities. The Hawks are sixth in Class 1A in stolen bases this season.

The Hawks know the importance of a run, especially in the later innings, and Harpenau said that is one of the focal points in order for success in Fort Dodge.

“The biggest thing is, in any game, especially big games like playing ranked opponents at state, the little things of moving runners and having good at bats make a big difference in the game,”Harpenau said. “We've been preaching to the girls, really all season, but really preaching more here, is just executing the small things. One run means a lot early in the game, and one run can mean everything late in the game.

“So that's just something that we've been focusing on the whole season, but we're putting even more emphasis on it now because of what we saw when we were down in state last year.”