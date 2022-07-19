STATE SOFTBALL: Remsen St. Mary's, Newell-Fonda come up short in quarterfinal round

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two Warren County high school softball teams ruined the dreams of a state title for two Siouxland-area teams on Tuesday.

First, Southeast Warren defeated Remsen St. Mary’s 7-1, then later in the nightcap, seventh-seeded Martensdale St. Mary’s upset Newell-Fonda 7-2.

With the losses, the two teams are in the consolation round and will play Wednesday afternoon for a spot in the third-place game.

Southeast Warren shocks RSM

The Warhawks set the tone early, on both sides of the ball.

Warhawks pitcher Alivia Ruble had five strikeouts through two innings, including recording all three outs in the second inning. She allowed a lead-off single to Carmindee Ricke in the second before striking out the next three batters.

In the top of the third inning, Southeast Warren scored twice. Kaylee Tigner had an RBI single with one out, then two batters later, Jaycee Neer scored Tigner with a double.

Ruble also had two more strikeouts in the bottom of the third inning.

Remsen St. Mary’s earned its first run of the night in the fourth inning, and they scored that run right away in the inning.

Halle Galles led off the inning with a triple and three pitches later, Mya Bunkers knocked in Galle with an RBI single.

The Warhawks answered with two more runs in the fifth inning, with a double and a single from Neer and Kaylee Bauer.

The Warhawks then added three more runs in the seventh inning. Southeast Warren’s Emma King had a two-run double while she also scored on a wild pitch.

Hawks coach Monte Harpenau took all the blame after the loss, saying that he didn’t have the Hawks prepared well enough.

“We didn’t execute, and that’s on me,” Harpenau said. “I thought we were in a good position up 2-1, but that’s not us to give them two more runs like that. The positive is that everybody comes back and we can get everyone healthy.”

MSTM shocks Newell-Fonda

It just wasn’t the Mustangs’ night. They committed four errors defensively, and coming into Tuesday night, the second-seeded Mustangs had 170 errors, which was in the top half among Class 1A teams.

“We can’t do much about it, we played hard,” Mustangs junior Mary Walker said. “You can’t play perfect every night. Like I told our pitcher, we’re here to have fun and just do our best.”

The Mustangs had 686 putouts, fourth most in Class 1A.

The Mustangs committed two errors in the fifth, and that’s when Martensdale St. Mary’s scored thrice.

Kierra Jungers was charged with just two earned runs.

“It was a game of inches, and those inches at the plate and the field just didn’t go our way,” Mustangs coach Courtney Darrow said. “Those little things, we just didn’t execute very well. Those miscues, they capitalized on. There were just some mental miscues we haven’t seen. Communication wasn’t on top of our game, but I know we’re going to learn from this.

“The girls know last year was last year, and they wanted to have success this year,” Darrow added. “Tonight proved it wasn’t our year. We’re going to come back (Wednesday) and it’ll be about how we respond.”

The Mustangs scored once in the second and again in the third inning.

In the second inning, McKenna Sievers had an RBI single that scored Isabel Bartek. Bartek forced a two-out walk and stole second base with Sievers at the plate.

Walker had a two-out single in the third inning, and Kierra Jungers drove her in with a double.

“I thought our girls did an excellent job in the box and put some balls in play,” Darrow said.