'The future is going to look bright for her:' Kierra Jungers named Journal's softball player of the year

As the season went on, that confidence continued to grow.

“She definitely grew a lot as a person, and in her game overall,” Newell-Fonda head coach Courtney Darrow said. “She was very confident as an eighth grader too, but I thought that this year, her command of pitches, and her poise on the mound was something you don’t see very often in a freshman pitcher.”

Jungers’ 190 ⅔ innings pitched was the eighth-highest in the state, regardless of class, and her 264 strikeouts ranked seventh-best in Class 1A.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to Darrow, coaches around the league would come up to her after games and say how impressed they were by the speed and spin rate of Jungers’ pitches.

“When you have coaches compliment on your pitcher, you want to relay that on to them,” Darrow said. “They need to hear that other coaches see that, and all of her hard work is obviously paying off. She’s not going to stop putting in that hard work.”

There was only one goal for the Mustangs this year, according to Jungers. The Mustangs wanted redemption after losing in the state quarterfinals round a year ago to Lisbon.