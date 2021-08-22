'The future is going to look bright for her:' Kierra Jungers named Journal's softball player of the year

NEWELL, Iowa-- Kierra Jungers was a name to be feared this season in Iowa high school softball.
When Jungers was at the top of her game in 2021, few batters could touch her.
This season, the Mustangs’ freshman pitcher led her team to its second-ever Class 1A state softball title, with a 1.03 ERA, a 29-3 overall record, a 0.82 WHIP, and a strikeout to walk ratio of 264 to 30.
Jungers was named to the Class 1A All-State Second Team, and was also named the Class 1A All-Tournament Team Captain, after she pitched a complete game three-hitter in the Mustangs’ 4-1 win over Lisbon in the state championship game on July 22.
For her outstanding season, Jungers has also been selected as the Journal’s 2021 softball Player of the Year.
Jungers erupted onto the Iowa softball scene as an eighth-grader in 2020, posting a 10-3 record and a 1.37 ERA in 82 innings pitched, with 93 strikeouts and a 0.85 WHIP.
She ended up topping all of those stats in 2021, and led the Twin Lakes Conference in ERA, wins, strikeouts, innings pitched, and WHIP.
“I felt like I had more confidence this year,” Jungers said. “I had complete trust in my defense behind me, because they’re great, they’re encouraging, and we rarely make mistakes. I just had more confidence since I had more experience on the mound this year than I did last year.”
As the season went on, that confidence continued to grow.
“She definitely grew a lot as a person, and in her game overall,” Newell-Fonda head coach Courtney Darrow said. “She was very confident as an eighth grader too, but I thought that this year, her command of pitches, and her poise on the mound was something you don’t see very often in a freshman pitcher.”
Jungers’ 190 ⅔ innings pitched was the eighth-highest in the state, regardless of class, and her 264 strikeouts ranked seventh-best in Class 1A.
According to Darrow, coaches around the league would come up to her after games and say how impressed they were by the speed and spin rate of Jungers’ pitches.
“When you have coaches compliment on your pitcher, you want to relay that on to them,” Darrow said. “They need to hear that other coaches see that, and all of her hard work is obviously paying off. She’s not going to stop putting in that hard work.”
There was only one goal for the Mustangs this year, according to Jungers. The Mustangs wanted redemption after losing in the state quarterfinals round a year ago to Lisbon.
“Going into the season, what was really on our team’s mind is that we wanted to go get revenge,” Jungers said. “We fell short last year in the first state game, and we wanted to make it further this year. We did just that.”
Jungers struck out nine batters in the Mustangs’ 1-0 win over Exira-EHK in the regional championship game, and then allowed just four total runs and 12 hits over her three starts at the state tournament, with 22 total strikeouts.
When Jungers struck out Lisbon’s Blair Baltes to clinch the state title, and a bit of sweet revenge against the Lions, she was swarmed by her teammates on the mound.
It was a moment that she still can’t quite believe was real.
“It still hasn’t sunk in yet,” Jungers said. “It’s very incredible, because of all the compliments and encouragement that we get from our community. Everyone is so complementary and encouraging. It’s amazing.”
Jungers has racked up an impressive list of accomplishments in just two short seasons on the field, but there is plenty more for her to do. With three more seasons still to go, Jungers and her Mustangs’ teammates aren’t going to be satisfied with just one title.
They plan on making a few more trips to Fort Dodge.
Late July seems like a nice time to visit.
“As a freshman, to accomplish what she has is just outstanding,” Darrow said. “But I don’t think she is quite done yet. She knows that she has three more solid years, and the future is going to look bright for her.”