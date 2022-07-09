UPDATED: Class 1A top-ranked Remsen St. Mary's softball knocks out Kingsley-Pierson

REMSEN, Iowa — The Remsen St. Mary's High School softball team advanced to a Class 1A regional final on Saturday with a 12-0 win over Kingsley-Pierson.

The Hawks jumped out to a 4-0 lead and scored seven more runs in the fourth inning to clinch the mercy rule.

Mya Bunkers opened up the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning. Carmindee Ricke traded places with Bunkers with an RBI double.

Octavia Galles had an RBI groundout that made it a 4-0 game. The first three runs came with no outs.

In the fourth inning, the first eight Hawks hitters reached base by either single or walk.

Bunkers had a two-run single during the inning. She had three RBIs.

Marina Cronin threw a two-hit shutout among the four innings. She needed 43 pitches to get through the four innings.

She had four strikeouts.

Jorja Howe and Avery Schroeder were the two Panthers who got hits.

Remsen St. Mary's now faces Akron-Westfield on Monday for the right to go to state.

Friday's results

Akron-Westfield 2, Gehlen Catholic 1: Westerners sophomore Audrey Miller drove in both runs.

Emma Rolfes had two strikeouts in the complete game.

WEST MONONA 13, MVAOCOU 1: The West Monona High School softball team advances to a Class 2A regional final game with a 13-1 win over MVAOCOU on Friday night.

The Spartans scored in each of the first four innings, including three runs in the first two innings.

Carly Miller and Sophia Woodward each drove in two runs.

MaKayla Haynes had an RBI double. Woodward also had a double.

Sierra Siebersma and Brooklyn Pekarek had an RBI each.

Ridge View 6, Hinton 3: The Raptors scored thrice in the seventh inning to add some insurance runs on the road in Hinton.

Tatum Shepherd had two RBIs and she hit a home run.

Addison Schmidt had a hit and an RBI. She also got the win, pitching 6 2/3 innings and striking out two.

Blackhawks senior Jadyn Case had 13 strikeouts in her final game. She pitched all seven innings.

Case also had a double and an RBI.

The Raptors play North Union on Monday night.

Newell-Fonda 1, GTRA 0 (8): Mustangs junior Mary Walker drove in the lone run in the eighth inning.

Senior Macy Sievers had three hits and stole three bases.

Kierra Jungers pitched all eight innings, and the sophomore ace had nine strikeouts.

The Mustangs host Woodbine in the 1A-2 final on Monday.

Denison-Schleswig 2, Le Mars 0: The Monarchs scored a run in the fourth inning, then added one more in the seventh.

Monarchs senior Kira Langenfeld homered in the win.