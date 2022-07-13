WATCH NOW: As Remsen St. Mary's punches ticket to state, Marina Cronin shines

REMSEN, Iowa – With no seniors on the 2022 Remsen St. Mary’s softball team, head coach Monte Harpenau needed someone else to step up, and on Monday evening, it was sophomore Marina Cronin.

After giving up two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, Cronin settled in to throw a gem, allowing three base runners the remainder of the game (one in the sixth, two in the seventh) and the Hawks defeated Akron-Westfield 6-2 to punch their ticket to the state tournament on their home field.

"If Marina is on and locating and throwing strikes, we have a really good defense," Harpenau said. "She's capable of striking out people but when she uses her defense, she throws less pitches, and it just seems like there's less pressure on her when that happens."

Cronin pitched the complete game in the circle for the Hawks, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out three. She also tripled and walked at the plate, scoring a run for the offense.

Akron-Westfield and Remsen St. Mary split the regular season series, with the Hawks taking Game 1 and the Westerners taking Game 2. These two also played in the regional final last season, with the Hawks taking the win.

It was Akron-Westfield who struck first in the top of the first, as a Taryn Wilken single with two outs gave the Westerners a base runner. Makenzie Hughes hit a pop up that was dropped, scoring the runner. Hughes got to second on the play and then a throwing error on a Chloee Colt swing scored Hughes.

"I'm not gonna lie, it made me nervous because that's not us to have errors like that and to get two outs and then have the pop up and then the bunt, it was like, wow, because we felt we felt like we were really prepared," Harpenau said. "And I mean, we settled down after that, obviously we were because they didn't really have a threat there till the last inning, but hats off to them. They're a great team.

"I mean, they beat us once this year, one of our two losses, and Victor's done a great job of stepping in. They have great program there."

It didn’t take long for the Hawks to respond, as the Westerners had starter Emma Rolfes throw one pitch to Claire Schroeder before bringing in the left-handed Megan Meinen to throw to the lefty bat of Schroeder. After Schroeder singled, Rolfes returned to the circle.

With Rolfes pitching, Carmindee Ricke hit an RBI-single and Octavia Galles hit a two-run single. Meinen came back in to pitch to Gracyn Schroeder with two outs and Gracyn hit a RBI-single but a second runne was tagged out at the plate to end the inning. Rolfes pitched the remainder of the game, but the response was big for the Hawks in terms of momentum.

“Extremely important, especially since they won the last match,” Harpenau said. “You don't score there, you stay down a little bit, but maybe not these girls, because they're a different breed. They don't ever think they're going to lose.”

Hawks settle in

After the dramatic first inning between the rivals, both Cronin and Rolfes settled in. Cronin didn’t allow a base runner in four consecutive innings and Rolfes battled around base runners in the second and third innings to keep the game where it was at.

Cronin’s strong performance in the circle shifted the moment, said Akron-Westfield coach Victor Mena.

”I think it was one of the innings where it was like five strikes or something we went out and it was just like a really quick inning,” Mena said. “We never really got back into our groove until we started seeing some more pitches, got some people on base, and obviously some good things happen. But I just felt, they took it to us and there were some times where we hit the ball hard and they just got it and it's as simple as that.”

Ricke singled in the bottom of the fifth, stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error to give the Hawks a 5-2 lead in the fifth. In the sixth, Cronin led the inning off with a walk and advanced to second the following at-bat. Rolfes struck out the next two batters and had Halle Galles for out number three, but Galles was able to reach on a dropped third strike and the bases were loaded. Cronin scored on a wild pitch and it was 6-2.

A pair singled from Natalie Olson and Allie Swoyer made the Hawks sweat a little bit in the seventh, but Cronin was able to finish the job and the Hawks were off to state by defeating Akron-Westfield in the Region 1 Championship for the second straight year.

“Our goal the whole season was to go back to state obviously and the game they beat us, you know, they hit the home run,” Harpenau said. “I mean, we felt like we were in that game and we had just as good a chance to win that, one pitch really cost us. So I don't really think that the loss bothered our girls that much there because, you know, they were putting a lot of pressure on themselves at that point in time because of the being undefeated.”

The Hawks head to Fort Dodge for the Class 1A state tournament next week, where they will look to get a win, something that they were unable to do last season. The state tournament starts Tuesday at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge. They'll face Southeast Warren of Liberty Center at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Westerners reflect on season

For Akron-Westfield and Mena, it was their first season with Mena as their head coach, and they found a similar result to the end of last season.

“I really didn't feel like we were going to lose that game,” Mena said. “We have come back from many experiences and many games and I honestly didn't feel that we were going to get to that point. Obviously, I wish we could have done it a little bit sooner, but it is what it is. The girls fought hard and I knew that they can do it. And that last inning really showed that our resiliency is always going to be there.”

Despite the loss, the Westerners ability to get back to the regional final was a big moment for the program under a first year head coach.

“To get back to this moment was huge,” Mena said. “My first year head coaching, I knew that it was going to be a challenge in a lot of aspects and I'm very pleased as to where we got to at the end. Obviously it didn't come out the way we wanted to. But I think it shows that we can do this, it's not out of reach. It's definitely within our reach. We're going to learn from our mistakes, we're going to come back strong in the offseason. Next season, we're going to be alright.”