 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP SOFTBALL

WATCH NOW: Hinton softball breezes past Lawton-Bronson in four innings

  • 0

HINTON, Iowa – The Hinton Blackhawks softball team won its’ eighth straight game Tuesday night, taking down Lawton-Bronson 13-1 in four innings in Hinton.

The Blackhawks (16-8) scored in every inning in the win. A leadoff single by Bella Badar followed by a sacrifice bunt and an error scored Badar in the first inning to get the ball rolling for Hinton.

PHOTOS: Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson softball

+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson

The Blackhawks went through their lineup in the second inning, scratching six runs across. Two runs came in on an Emily Small single. Badar and Madison Goosman had RBI-singles in the inning.

“Tonight, we were being aggressive when we had the opportunities on the bases,” Hinton coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “Emily pitched a great game. She’d be a number one on a lot of people’s teams and she’s sitting second on our team.”

A single by Lawton-Bronson’s Addison Rubendall put a runner on with two outs in the top of the third. Katie Heiss then reached on an error and Rubendall was able to score. The Eagles put a runner on in the second, third and fourth innings, but Rubendall was the lone one to make her way around to score.

People are also reading…

A pair of bases loaded walks and an RBI-single by Jaydn Case helped the Blackhawks score four more runs in the third and two runners scored on wild pitches to put the 12-run run into effect in the fourth inning.

“As a team, we’re committed to being bigger than just ourselves,” Jacobs said. “Offensively, we’re making good decision and we’ve been playing good defense. It’s 17 people standing in the dugout wanting to win and that’s what makes teams good."

Badar finished with a pair of base hits and two RBI for Hinton. Goosmann and Small added one hit and two RBI each. Small pitched four innings, striking out four batters. Small gave up three hits and one unearned run in the win, her fourth of the season.

Hinton is now winners of eight straight and nine of its last 10 games. The Blackhawks play West Sioux Wednesday and host Remsen St. Mary’s Friday as the softball season hits the home stretch.

PHOTOS: Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson softball

+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
+14 
+14 
Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Hinton vs Lawton-Bronson softball action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News