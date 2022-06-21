WATCH NOW: Hinton softball downs Lawton-Bronson in four innings

HINTON, Iowa – The Hinton Blackhawks softball team won its’ eighth straight game Tuesday night, taking down Lawton-Bronson 13-1 in four innings in Hinton.

The Blackhawks (16-8) scored in every inning in the win. A leadoff single by Bella Badar followed by a sacrifice bunt and an error scored Badar in the first inning to get the ball rolling for Hinton.

The Blackhawks went through their lineup in the second inning, scratching six runs across. Two runs came in on an Emily Small single. Badar and Madison Goosman had RBI-singles in the inning.

“Tonight, we were being aggressive when we had the opportunities on the bases,” Hinton coach Jennifer Jacobs said. “Emily pitched a great game. She’d be a number one on a lot of people’s teams and she’s sitting second on our team.”

A single by Lawton-Bronson’s Addison Rubendall put a runner on with two outs in the top of the third. Katie Heiss then reached on an error and Rubendall was able to score. The Eagles put a runner on in the second, third and fourth innings, but Rubendall was the lone one to make her way around to score.

A pair of bases loaded walks and an RBI-single by Jaydn Case helped the Blackhawks score four more runs in the third and two runners scored on wild pitches to put the 12-run run into effect in the fourth inning.

“As a team, we’re committed to being bigger than just ourselves,” Jacobs said. “Offensively, we’re making good decision and we’ve been playing good defense. It’s 17 people standing in the dugout wanting to win and that’s what makes teams good."

Badar finished with a pair of base hits and two RBI for Hinton. Goosmann and Small added one hit and two RBI each. Small pitched four innings, striking out four batters. Small gave up three hits and one unearned run in the win, her fourth of the season.

Hinton is now winners of eight straight and nine of its last 10 games. The Blackhawks play West Sioux Wednesday and host Remsen St. Mary’s Friday as the softball season hits the home stretch.

